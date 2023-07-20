The town’s leadership has questions about setbacks and soils regarding a proposed 3-megawatt solar field, but likely won’t have many answers for another few months.

Post Road Solar LLC, owned by MHG Solar LLC of Manchester, has filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission for a solar project to be built off Route 7 on land owned by the Thomas family between Carey’s Auto Sales and Moore’s Auto & Manufactured Home.

