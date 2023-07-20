The town’s leadership has questions about setbacks and soils regarding a proposed 3-megawatt solar field, but likely won’t have many answers for another few months.
Post Road Solar LLC, owned by MHG Solar LLC of Manchester, has filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission for a solar project to be built off Route 7 on land owned by the Thomas family between Carey’s Auto Sales and Moore’s Auto & Manufactured Home.
Planning Commission Chair Barbara Noyes Pulling recapped the July 13 commission meeting for the select board at its regular meeting on Tuesday. Pulling said the board’s concerns over how far the project will be from the road were discussed along with other items.
The board ultimately decided it wants to visit the site at some point, as well as see some projections as to what the project will look like when complete.
Pulling said according to Thomas Hand, of MHG Solar, the complete permit application likely won’t be filed until the fall.
At the July 13 meeting, Hand told the planning commission that this project is one of his firm’s larger proposals. Normally, their projects are around 500 kilowatts with a few in the megawatt size. They mostly operate in the area between Bennington and Rutland, and around the quarries near Pawlet and Castleton.
Hand said the current setbacks shown in the preliminary design are the minimum allowed by the state. He’s open to talk of moving them, but he noted much of the parcel is wetland and that he would need to know — specifically — what the town is looking for there.
The project has more studies to be completed on it, he said. The environmental piece is done, but it still needs archeological work and an aesthetics analysis.
Pulling said that much of the land is what’s considered “prime ag” soil — meaning that it’s good for agriculture — and that because this isn’t one of the Town Plan’s preferred solar sites, the town already feels like it’s made some concessions here.
“My point of view on this might not be popular, but I guess I don’t really see the problem with putting solar on prime ag,” said Hand. “We’re not damaging the land permanently, it’s a project that will go in for a defined period of time and then it will come out.”
The project will have a bond to make sure it’s removed at the end of its useful life, said Hand, adding that solar should be treated the same as any other development when it comes to soil types.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, beside screening and setbacks, board members discussed obtaining some kind of payment from the developer to cover whatever loss the project causes to the tax base, noting that it’s done this before with other projects. The board also wishes to see a visual representation of what the project will look like.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said that the town’s Enhanced Energy Plan also has language about projects being scrutinized more after the town reaches its renewable energy goals.
Vermont law holds that a certain amount of its energy needs will be met by renewable energy sources by certain dates in order to lower carbon emissions.
Selectman Joe Denardo said the state and its towns might have to revisit their goals, or their methods of achieving them, if coupled with this push for renewable energy comes a higher demand for electricity from platforms such as electric vehicles.