While the town’s budget will rise about 6% should voters approve it in March, it leaves the town in a good place financially, say members of the select board.
Select Board Chair Don Chioffi said last week that the municipal budget will rise 5.91% to $3,181,132.
Property tax payers will be expected to supply $1,355,100 of that, he said.
Much of the town’s revenue that’s not property taxes comes from its local 1% option tax.
“It’s a blessing, but it’s a difficult blessing to present in a budget, and the reason is we don’t know what the economy is going to do 16 months out,” Chioffi said. “I don’t think anybody knows, so what we have to do is, we have to go on past performance to make future predictions, and that’s a dangerous game when you’re dealing with millions of dollars.”
Last year, the town budget anticipated collecting $1.1 million from the local option tax. It brought in $1,501,295, according to Chioffi.
“That’s a nice position to be in, one would think. But from a financial accounting perspective, it is not. We made decisions back in 2014 where we would put any funds that were over and above what we anticipated, and they’re swept into a capital improvement fund and other areas that are restricted funds according to the state statutes, but our auditors have told us that it’s not wise to carry that much surplus money forward,” he said.
The local option tax is a sales tax that applies to some consumer and retail goods sold in the town.
Chioffi said the town has budgeted for the tax to pull in $1.2 million in the coming year, given some uncertainty about how well the economy will be doing in the next budget cycle.
He noted that a small portion of a taxpayer’s bill is for municipal services with the lion’s share being the school taxes.
This year’s budget, he said, has a 6% pay increase for town employees. It’ll be seen mostly in the departments that have more personnel.
“There were some expenditures that were geared towards improvement of services in the town,” he said. “We needed to increase our staff in the central office because of an increased bureaucratic paper load in there, so we added an employee in the budget and that increased the town clerk’s budget fairly significantly, and of course fuel costs contributed a lot because we had to budget that, and again the salary increases, and the social security and benefit packages went up.”
The town also is keeping up with its depreciation accounts, he said. These are essentially savings accounts that get paid into each year for when a large equipment purchase or building upgrade has to be made. This keeps the tax rate from fluctuating wildly between budgets.
“I’m proud of what our board did,” he said. “Every member worked hard with their committees to achieve this kind of reasonable increase.”
The budget was approved unanimously following the pre-town meeting in late January, said Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft.
Ashcroft said she voted against a motion that would have set aside some local option tax funds for regional dispatching service.
“I like to plan a little bit, and this seemed a good way of planning in case we were hit with it,” she said. “I was fine with what the others did, it wasn’t a big controversial thing.”
It was announced some time ago that Vermont State Police would at some point in the near future no longer provide dispatching services to local police departments and the like. For more than a year now regional and state level groups have met to plan and find funding for local replacements. It’s not clear what that will cost towns.
She said the 6% increase in salaries was arrived at by looking at what other towns and nonprofits are offering.
“We’ve got some good people who we don’t want to lose,” she said. “I’m satisfied that we went through the process pretty well.”
Selectwoman Sharon Russell said every effort was made by budget committee members and department heads to keep the budget increase as low as possible.
“I asked them to really hold their feet to the fire this year with the budget,” she said. “You have to understand, the police and fire budgets, they do the best they can, and it didn’t go up all that much, however it did have to go up some.”
The budget’s main drivers were increases in salaries, benefits, and things outside the board’s control.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.