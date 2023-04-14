Rutland Town is contemplating an ordinance that would govern short-term rentals, like those advertised on Airbnb or Vrbo, and wants the public’s feedback.
To that end, the select board and town planning commission have organized a public informational meeting for 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Town Office. People can attend in-person or via Zoom.
Draft copies of the ordinance and the short-term rental registration form can be found at bit.ly/0414rental, on the town’s website.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said Friday that the select board asked the planning commission to look into short-term rentals and draft a possible ordinance.
“We tasked them with coming up with an ordinance, which would let us know where these properties were and get some system for tracking them, and getting basic information in case there’s an emergency,” she said.
The May 11 meeting is an initial step, she said.
According to Ashcroft, the notice of the hearing the town posted to its Facebook page drew many responses from those for and against an ordinance.
According to the current draft, the ordinance’s purpose is to “reduce or eliminate negative secondary effects it may have on residential areas. Adverse impacts may be noticed in parking, garbage, noise and outdoor/night-time activities. These conditions, left unregulated, could injure and degrade the community and constitute a public nuisance for its residents.”
Among its other goals are to balance the needs and desires of short-term rental owners with that of their neighbors, to preserve the character of local neighborhoods, to “limit or prevent” long-term rentals from being replaced with short-term rentals, and to ensure the safety of short-term rental occupants.
Per section five of the draft ordinance, on or before Nov. 1 of each year, the owner of a short-term rental property will need to complete a short-term rental registration form to be approved by the select board. This will have to occur when a short-term rental property changes ownership as well.
The current draft has a $100 fee for registered, plus another $100 for every other bedroom.
Section seven of the draft ordinance lists requirements and prohibited activities. Among them is a requirement that all short-term rental properties either be owner-occupied or have a property manager who lives within a 30-minute drive from the property.
Most requirements involve registering the property with the town and following existing state laws, while others require adequate parking being available and that the property owner be able to access the place in a timely manner.
Section eight allows the select board to grant variances when warranted and reasonable.
Violating the ordinance can result in civil penalties of up to $800 per day the violation continues. Per the draft of section nine, operating a short-term rental without registering it carries a $400 fine. Other violations can lead to a $400 fine on first offense, a $600 fine on second offense, with the $800 fine being the third offense.
A fourth offense can also stop a person from being able to register a short-term rental for 12 months.
The town also can recover waiver fees instead of civil penalties.
Under these, the penalty for not registering would be $200. Other offenses would be, $200 on first offense, $300 on the second offense, and $400 on the third offense, with fourth and subsequent offenses being $400. Offenses are counted on a 12-month basis between Nov. 1 and Oct. 31.
Written warnings also can be issued without any waiver fees attached for any first offense, besides renting without authorization or registration.
The planning commission discussed the draft ordinance at its March 30 meeting. Commissioner Mary Beth Poli said then that she’s been listening to media reports on short-term rentals and believes that, while it varies from town to town, most towns with ordinances are using them to track short-term rentals.
Town Administrator Bill Sweet said he’s been researching companies that will manage the tracking on behalf of a town, should Rutland Town decide to use one.
Prices range from $3,000 annually on the low end to upwards of $27,000 on the high end, depending on how many properties are involved and how much the town wants the company to do. He’s leaning towards the lower end of the cost spectrum, saying the town has an estimated 30 short-term rental properties. According to his research, it gets difficult to track them in-house when the number rises into the 50-75 range.
Among the services offered by the tracking companies is identifying how many short-term rental properties there are being advertised across the various platforms and apps that facilitate them, he said.
Commissioner Howard Burgess said it will be a challenge for the town to conduct follow-up and enforcement actions.
“This is going to be quite a project, there’s a lot to it,” he said.
