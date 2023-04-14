Rutland Town is contemplating an ordinance that would govern short-term rentals, like those advertised on Airbnb or Vrbo, and wants the public’s feedback.

To that end, the select board and town planning commission have organized a public informational meeting for 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Town Office. People can attend in-person or via Zoom.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

