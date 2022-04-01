While the state says it’s not planning to turn any hotel into a homeless shelter, Rutland Town is looking at the Cortina Inn’s Act 250 permit to see whether the housing situation there constitutes a change in use.
Police Chief Ed Dumas told the select board on Tuesday that he believes the state is looking to continue housing people experiencing homelessness at the Cortina Inn.
The Cortina Inn use to be Holiday Inn until earlier this year. It’s one of many hotels across Vermont that has been working with the Department for Children and Families since the pandemic began to house the homeless under the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program.
The Quality Inn in Rutland City has been housing those folks as well and is owned by the same people. Over the summer, town and city police reported a large uptick in retail theft and trespassing complaints from local shops stemming from people housed in the hotels. While those issues have died down, concerns remain among local leaders about the impacts the situation is having on police, mental health services and schools.
“I’m hoping this isn’t forever,” said Dumas. “I don’t want to see the Cortina Inn stay a homeless shelter forever; we just can’t. There’s no way that we can do this, not without wasting our time.”
Select Board Chairman Don Chioffi said he’d attended some of the same meetings Dumas had.
“Ed was being quite generous in his description, but the fact of the matter is that the state has made the determination on their own without any authority, really, to do this, that they are going to designate the Cortina Inn, the former Holiday Inn, as a total homeless shelter,” he said.
Chioffi said this will have severe effects on the community in terms of police activity, school costs, and other burdens on social services, with no direct financial support from the state. He noted that when the town tried to get some funding from the state for police calls stemming from the Cortina Inn, it was sent a large document that the town’s attorney said wouldn’t be worth going through.
“The fact of the matter is the Holiday Inn was permitted under Act 250 as a hotel for transients of limited stay, tourism, people visiting the area, stay one night, stay two nights, stay three nights, spend their money here, ski, do whatever,” said Chioffi. “It was not permitted as a temporary residence of weeks or months or years for homeless people.”
Dumas said there are 150 rooms at the Cortina Inn. Last he checked, 136 rooms had been let out to 200 people, some of them children.
Chioffi said people from all over Rutland County and beyond are being sent to the Cortina Inn, placing an unfair burden on the town. He asked that the board give him permission to consult with the town attorney on what its options are. The board voted 4-0 to let him do this, then to schedule a special meeting to discuss the matter further.
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft had said earlier that facts would be key in any argument the town chooses to make. She said to check the Act 250 permit to see whether this constitutes a change of use. If it does, that might trigger an Act 250 review.
She also said the town should reach out to the school and ask it how many students it has that have come from the Cortina Inn. The town’s department heads should gather similar information on impacts to town services.
“Let’s not just talk; let’s start gathering the data, because frankly if it gets to an Act 250 hearing it’s the data that’s going to matter. So let’s get started pulling it all together now,” she said.
Selectman Kurt Hathaway suggested the board dedicate a special meeting to the issue.
The Cortina Inn isn’t set up to be a homeless shelter, said Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who also is the head of the Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter and soup kitchen. She said the inn is acting as a “wet shelter” meaning it’s not preventing people there from using drugs or alcohol.
“It’s not ‘no’ to poor people, it’s ‘no’ to this nonsense we’re being stuck with,” she said.
Selectman Joe Denardo agreed.
“This is probably one of the most challenging things we’re going to face this year,” he said. “I think this is going to be more challenging than anything else is how we’re going to get one state agency to regulate another state agency so that maybe we might at least come out even and not behind, and I think you’re going to find this is going to be very difficult to do.”
Rutland City Mayor David Allaire said that he’s heard the state plans to house otherwise homeless people at the Cortina Inn and possibly the Quality Inn for an extended period, though he’s not been told that officially. He plans to have meetings with city and town officials to discuss what’s happening.
DCF Commissioner Sean Brown said there are no plans he’s aware of to turn the Cortina Inn into a permanent homeless shelter.
“We have utilized that hotel through our General Assistance Emergency Housing Program, as we have through well over 70 hotels, to help house the homeless during the pandemic. And we continue to use the Cortina Inn in that way,” he said.
The way the program works is hotels offer to let out all or some of their rooms to people with General Assistance Emergency Housing Program vouchers. Brown said DCF can’t compel any private business to do this. DCF is currently using Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars to pay for this. Hotels charge their normal rates, but sometimes lower ones are negotiated.
The FEMA funding stops at the end of June, he said. That’s when it will be paid for using federal emergency rental assistance funds allocated by lawmakers.
According to Brown, the emergency housing program divides the state up into districts. It tries to keep people who’ve become homeless in a district within that district, but will move them to another if there are no hotel rooms available.
He said the owners of the Cortina Inn have contracted a company, Life Intervention Team, to handle social service issues at the inn. The cost is being built into the rate the inn is charging the program.
“We certainly meet regularly with officials from the community in that area, as we do others in the state, and we recognize that a program that used to serve at its height maybe 200 households is now serving 1,500 households as a result of the pandemic ... that has certainly put pressure on some communities, and so we have been working to provide increased security and then increased service for the households living there and across the state. ... We work with a wide variety of partners to do that,” he said.
Brown said the state’s ultimate goal is to use federal funding to expand homeless shelter capacity and allow people to transition into permanent housing situations.
DCF isn’t an expert on Act 250 issues, he said, and if the Cortina Inn can’t be used to house people experiencing homelessness, then an alternative would have to be sought.
“So as long as those federal dollars are available to Vermont they’ll be used to help pay for their stays in motels and hotels while we hopefully successfully move them into permanent housing,” he said.
