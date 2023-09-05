RUTLAND TOWN — It’s a Tuesday afternoon at the Cortina Inn. Police Chief Ed Dumas pulls back a section of wallpaper inside an alcove next to a vending machine to reveal a black, powdery substance. No one is an expert on “black mold,” but the phrase is uttered by several people, among them town officials and lawmakers.

The Rutland Town Select Board and most of Rutland County’s legislative delegation took a tour — of sorts — through and around the Cortina Inn, asking questions of the current — and former — owners. While no decisions or announcements were made, the general feeling among those present was that something needs to change.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

