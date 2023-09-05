RUTLAND TOWN — It’s a Tuesday afternoon at the Cortina Inn. Police Chief Ed Dumas pulls back a section of wallpaper inside an alcove next to a vending machine to reveal a black, powdery substance. No one is an expert on “black mold,” but the phrase is uttered by several people, among them town officials and lawmakers.
The Rutland Town Select Board and most of Rutland County’s legislative delegation took a tour — of sorts — through and around the Cortina Inn, asking questions of the current — and former — owners. While no decisions or announcements were made, the general feeling among those present was that something needs to change.
The Cortina Inn was one of many hotels and inns to shelter people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic through a voucher program. As of Sept. 1, according to the Department of Economic Service, there were 132 rooms being let out through vouchers at the Cortina Inn, housing 170 adults and 81 children. At the nearby Quality Inn in Rutland City, it was 59 rooms, housing 72 adults and 25 children.
Town officials have long complained — to little effect — of their police having to spend much of their time responding to complaints generated by people staying at the Cortina Inn.
Tuesday’s site visit was prompted by a change in the inn’s ownership. It had been owned by a company controlled by Anil Sachdev, which in June sold it to ARD Realty LLC for $11,451,000. The principals behind ARD Realty LLC are Anokhi Sachdev, Dhruv Kumar and Rajendra Patel. Anokhi Sachdev is Anil Sachdev’s daughter.
Anil Sachdev still owns the Quality Inn, and has said he intends to sell it, but not right away.
From October 2022 to June of this year, the Cortina Inn had been paying the town $22,500 per month to cover the cost of additional police service. This included a $75,000 up-front payment to cover past expenses. Those payments stopped when the inn changed hands.
Inside the hotel, beside the black substance behind the wallpaper, two unsecured doors were noted. These entrances were all supposed to be kept closed. There was a section of wall with plaster coming off. Outside, behind the inn, was a large trash bin filled with what appeared to be furniture.
Anil Sachdev, answering questions posed by Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft, said the current program being used to house people at the hotel has them staying for limited periods of time, but then they have to reapply.
Sachdev has said that he is helping Kumar take over the running of the hotel. Sachdev said that he lives in Brooklyn, New York, most of the time and spends about two days a week in Rutland.
Though there are signs and pamphlets with information about how people can contact the state for economic and social services, Sachdev indicated that none have permanent establishments at the inn as they did in the past.
“What do you do with the folks that have a room that has a lot of traffic in and out of it, indicative of drug use or sales? What do you do with those folks?” Dumas asked at one point during the visit.
“We honestly may have a security guard here, and they are 24/7 on the property,” said Sachdev. “If we see something, we let them know.”
The Cortina Inn has hired Stockton Security.
Kumar, the inn’s manager, said people who cause problems are given warnings over small issues before they’re made to leave. Throwing people out of the inn can be problematic if they are part of a family with children.
Dumas said that during the pandemic when everyone was expected to wear a mask it was difficult to identify people shoplifting from the nearby Green Mountain Plaza, but the stores have been working together with police to identify people doing that. He said many times it was people from the Cortina Inn, which prompted officials to push for a fence to be placed between the Cortina and the neighboring Hampton Inn. The frame of the fence appeared to be up, but it wasn’t complete.
“If and when the state program ends, are you planning on remodeling here or starting all over?” asked Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County.
“We are definitely going to renovate it, a full renovation, to try to get it back to what it was before,” said Kumar. “There is going to be a full renovation afterwards. Our overall plan is to get it back to running as a hotel.”
He said near the end of the gathering that while he’s under no obligation to accept new guests through the voucher program, he does not wish to see all of these people living on the street.
Kumar said he’s aware that the hotel needs extensive repairs, and claimed he’s working on having the roof fixed and the exterior addressed so that repairs on the inside can take place.
Asked by Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, whether he has experience in the hotel industry, Kumar said that he does. “I have several properties in New York. I had a Holiday Express in Staten Island, and we sold the property. Right before that, the city came in and kind of did something similar to this, so I have experience with this and other hotels as well.”
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, encouraged Ashcroft and the other select board members to document everything they saw and heard.
“I want to hear every single thing,” he said. “I will make zero apologies for what the Scott administration did to house people. We had to get people housed … but, God dammit, we’ve had three years to come up with a plan, and we haven’t.”
Ashcroft said there are far more successful sheltering programs around, though she acknowledged the scale of what’s happening at the Cortina Inn is much larger than other places.
“We at some point have to deal with what happens when this program ends,” said House Minority Leader Patty McCoy, R-Poultney. Though placing people is difficult given there’s a shortage of housing units, she said.
Brenda Siegel, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor who is working as an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, sent a statement to the board, which one of her representatives asked to be read out loud. Ashcroft declined to do so, but said the statement would be circulated among board members.
Siegel sent a copy of the statement to the Herald. In it, she pointed out that the Cortina Inn is being paid a nightly rate for the people staying there, something shelters don’t do. She stated that she’s concerned about some of the rhetoric she’d been hearing around this issue.
“The people who are guests in this hotel are human beings, they ARE Vermonters, they are your neighbors and community members,” she stated. “You having a public forum that is amounting to shaming these individuals. There are several children here, and you are degrading them based on their economic status. I work with many of the people we are discussing today. They are mothers and fathers, they are people whose homes were destroyed by natural disaster, or who suffered a no-cause eviction, or who were priced out of the market by rising rents. None of us who are housed are any better than them, we are just a little more privileged. These are moms and dads, people with disabilities, a lot of people with severe disabilities, and folks who have struggled to survive in our state with ever-rising costs and ever fleeting rental options.”
The board plans to meet with Kumar on Sept. 12 about the hotel.
