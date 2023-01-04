Rutland Town is sending a letter to the owners of Days Inn to officially get a conversation started about the people being housed there.
The select board met in executive session on Tuesday to discuss the inn and some other items.
Select Board Chair Don Chioffi said Wednesday that he couldn’t speak specifically about what was discussed behind closed doors, but the end result will be a letter from the town’s attorney to Days Inn owners.
“We’re trying to get discussions going with them in the same vein that we did with the Cortina Inn, with the goal of solving the problem,” Chioffi said.
Days Inn is across the road from the Cortina Inn. Since the pandemic, Cortina — and Quality Inn to the north — have housed large numbers of people through a state voucher program. Local officials say this has led to a sharp increase in police calls to the area, and while there have been numerous conversations and actions taken to address the problem, it persists.
Town officials were annoyed when they learned in November that Days Inn would house somewhere around 30 people through an emergency program designed to help people through cold weather, fearing this would exacerbate issues they’ve been having with the other nearby hotels.
Chioffi said the town has been told there are between 40 and 50 people on the cold-weather voucher program at Days Inn.
The program for sheltering people during the cold is different from the one used to shelter people during the pandemic. The latter stopped taking new applications in October and is set to end in the spring. Cortina and Quality are both owned by companies controlled by Anil Sachdev, who in the fall agreed to pay the town $75,000 for police services for the past two years, plus another $22,500 per month until March. This was after the town got the District Environmental Commission to require Sachdev to seek an amended Act 250 permit for the Cortina, arguing that it’s become more of a homeless shelter. That matter currently lies in Environmental Court after the inn appealed the decision.
According to Town Clerk Kari Clark and Lister Marcia Chioffi, Days Inn is owned by SA2 Hospitality LLC. The secretary of state lists the company’s agent as Vidyasagar R. Gudipelly, with offices in South Burlington. A call to Gudipelly wasn’t returned on Wednesday.
Don Chioffi said the letter sent to the Days Inn will be the town’s first official communication with its owners. He said he takes issue with the state not doing more to support the town-level governments on these matters.
“I don’t have a problem with compassion, but it takes money and infrastructure and time and personnel to deal with these things, and the state really has an obligation to assist the communities in this respect, not just place the burden on them,” said Chioffi.
At the Tuesday meeting, Chioffi asked Police Chief Ed Dumas to keep meticulous records on incidents the department responds to around the inns.
Dumas had reported to the board that looking back over 2022, town officers spent the majority of their time on the south end of town where the inns are, and there was a spike in calls following the housing of people at Days Inn. He noted one person was arrested 16 times in the span of seven days for retail theft, trespassing and violating release conditions.
“It’s pretty obvious if you put more homeless people down at the end of the town, we’re going to have more thefts, it’s as simple as that,” said Dumas. “It’s in black-and-white right here.”
Rutland isn’t the only town dealing with hotels being used as large homeless shelters. In December, the select board in Berlin was asked by attorney Philip Zalinger if it would entertain conversations about letting more people stay at the Hilltop Inn.
Zalinger represents Durga Enterprises Inc., which owns the Hilltop. Sachdev is one of the principles at Durga Enterprises. According to Zalinger, after complaints, the state had capped the number of vouchers at the Hilltop at 60 and wouldn’t allow it to take new people. Zalinger said that Durga Enterprises wants the cap raised to 70.
Zalinger told the Berlin board that the situation with the Cortina Inn and Rutland Town shouldn’t be looked to as a model for what might happen with the Hilltop Inn.
The board said it was skeptical of the proposal but agreed to at least discuss it.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.