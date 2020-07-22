RUTLAND TOWN — The town is now requiring everyone to wear a mask or face shield upon entering buildings open to the public.
The Select Board approved the order at its regular meeting on Tuesday, said Selectman John Paul Faignant, who also serves as the town health officer. The vote was unanimous.
Faignant said this decision was made because large retailers in town are either requiring masks or are expected to require them. He said smaller business owners asked the board to make them mandatory everywhere.
“Any person, whether an employee, a customer or a visitor who enters a public establishment located in the Town of Rutland that invites the public into their premises for the purpose of receiving services, purchasing products or otherwise conducting business, shall wear a face covering over their nose and mouth or a face shield while inside the establishment and while in the presence of others,” reads the order.
Establishments have until July 29 to post signs at their entrances notifying people of the order.
The order also applied to municipal buildings.
Those younger than 2 years of age are exempted.
Face coverings and shields are not required at dining establishments once a person is seated or dining has commenced, or if dining takes place outside.
The order is in effect until the Select Board changes, suspends or rescinds it, or until Gov. Phil Scott’s state of emergency declaration ends, whichever happens first.
