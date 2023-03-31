RUTLAND TOWN — The select board says it will consider banning dogs from Northwood Park if people don’t follow the rules.

“Our problem up at Northwood, and through the town, is that we have a leash ordinance where all dogs are to be on a leash at all times — not under owner’s control, but on a leash — and it seems that people are taking advantage of letting their dogs off-leash,” said Mike Rowe, Rutland Town recreation director. “I don’t know a number, but it’s enough that people are concerned.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

