RUTLAND TOWN — The select board says it will consider banning dogs from Northwood Park if people don’t follow the rules.
“Our problem up at Northwood, and through the town, is that we have a leash ordinance where all dogs are to be on a leash at all times — not under owner’s control, but on a leash — and it seems that people are taking advantage of letting their dogs off-leash,” said Mike Rowe, Rutland Town recreation director. “I don’t know a number, but it’s enough that people are concerned.”
Many dog owners seem to feel that because their dog is friendly, it can be off a leash, but even if that’s the case, other people and dogs might not be aware of this and react poorly, Rowe said adding that dogs, even friendly ones, are also unpredictable.
“If this situation does not improve immediately, and to protect the park we all love, the select board may be left with no choice but to prohibit dogs from being on park property at all,” Rowe wrote on the town’s Facebook page. “We ask all who are using the park to walk their dogs to do so responsibly to make sure our park is safe and beautiful.”
Putting up more signs and using social media to remind people of the dog rules was a decision made at the select board meeting on Tuesday, where the issue was discussed.
“If they aren’t going to leash their dogs, if they’re not going to clean up, then no dogs,” said Selectwoman Sharon Russell on Tuesday. “You can’t keep that … it’s a health issue.”
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said she often walks around Northwood Park, and the last time she was there she saw two women with three dogs, all off-leash.
“I don’t think it would be a terrible idea to post the park rules on social media,” said Town First Constable Mike Delehanty, at the meeting.
The leash problem isn’t the only issue.
“We’re also noticing that people aren’t picking up their dog waste, they’re not looking at the signs,” said Rowe on Friday. “We have signage clearly posted throughout the park about cleaning up after your dog, about keeping your dog on a leash. We provide containers for dog waste and we’re finding that people are just noncompliant with our ordinance and the only alternative, potentially, is to just ban dogs altogether.”
Nobody wants to ban dogs from the park, he said, and that decision had not been made, but there isn’t much else the town can do to keep the park usable.
Rowe said he mows the park near the ballfields, where children play, and is regularly mowing over dog waste. For him, it’s a respect issue.
“I’ve seen it,” he said. “You try to tell people it’s the law, and they look at you like you have five heads.”
Rowe said that people have been good about this in the past, but because the park’s popularity has grown, with more people frequenting the park there’s more people not following the rules.
The city is having a similar problem.
“I would definitely say that our calls have increased,” said Kim Peters, superintendent at the City of Rutland Recreation Department.
Most of the city’s complaints about dogs being off-leash and uncollected dog waste come from Pine Hill Park, said Peters on Friday. Bicyclists have issues with unleashed dogs running up to them.
To combat this, the city has posted more signage and put up notices on its social media pages. Peters said there’s been no talk at all about prohibiting dogs from city parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.