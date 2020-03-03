RUTLAND TOWN — Rutland Town has passed a school budget of $8,424,741. Equalized spending per pupil is set at $16,633.
A separate article authorizing the expenditure of $35,000 to purchase 19.42 acres of land abutting Rutland Town School passed 973 to 539.
The school, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, is part of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, which also serves the towns of Proctor, West Rutland, Poultney, Ira, Middletown Springs and Wells.
— Jim Sabataso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.