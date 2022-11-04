RUTLAND TOWN — Police are investigating another death at the Cortina Inn.

Police Chief Ed Dumas said the body of George Burch was discovered on Oct. 28 by hotel staff. Dumas said Burch was in his 30s and originally from Sandy Brook, Connecticut. He’d come to Barre to assist a relative, then moved to Rutland. He’d been staying at the Cortina for at least six months.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

