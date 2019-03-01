RUTLAND TOWN — The local police have requested help identifying two men from a photo that has been released to the public.
Police believe the men were involved in the vandalism of a vehicle in the parking lot of Spartan Arena on Feb. 21.
The vehicle’s windows were broken and a purse was stolen.
The two men allegedly then used credit cards stolen from the purse at two locations in Pittsford.
Anybody with information is asked to call Rutland Town Police at 772-4327 or go online to www.Rutlandtown.com, then to the contacts section and leave a message for the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.