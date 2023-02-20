Bids for the new public safety building are a bit higher than the Rutland Town Select Board would like.
At its Feb. 14 meeting, the board voted to authorize its architect, Ed Clark, to talk with VMS Construction, the apparent low bidder, on how the price might be lowered.
VMS Construction bid $5,462,000 for the project. The other bidders were Breadloaf Corporation at $5,525,000; Naylor and Breen Builders with $5,776,222; and Russell Construction Services for $5,734,000.
Select Board Chairman Don Chioffi said on Monday that voters have approved spending of no more than $4.1 million on the project.
In any event, he said, voters will have to authorize more spending. He doesn’t believe shaving more than $1 million off the bid price is realistic, but said he hopes perhaps $500,000 is doable. The town has been collecting more than expected through its 1% local option tax, which may help as well.
Chioffi noted that not all of the project will be funded by a bond. The town is using some saved funds, grants and American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the cost. Much of the open session on Feb. 14 was spent discussing how and why the board would be going into executive session. Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said she wanted to know as much as was needed in order to enter an executive session.
Vermont law allows boards to enter executive session under certain circumstances, typically when the public discussion would place the town at an unfair disadvantage. Boards have to state why they’re going into executive session and why it’s needed.
Ashcroft wanted the bids announced prior to the executive session. She also wished to know who from the town had been negotiating with any of the bidders. While the bids were announced prior to the session, Clerk of the Works John Paul Faignant said he wasn’t comfortable disclosing much else, though he did say Clark had spoken to some, not all, of the bidders.
Ashcroft was the only “no” vote on the votes to enter into executive session.
The new public safety building is proposed for McKinley Avenue. It will house the police and fire departments.
In March, voters approved replacing the McKinley Avenue Fire Station, 484-412. The article they passed said the project was not to exceed $4,146,563 and would use $1,220,781 in ARPA funds, $771,231 from the town’s capital project reserve account, and a bond not to exceed $2,154,550.
