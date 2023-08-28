RUTLAND TOWN — After a lengthy meeting, the town’s proposed short-term rental ordinance is being re-drafted.
The meeting was a special joining meeting of the Rutland Town Select Board and the Planning Commission, held on Aug. 17. At the end, it was agreed that Town Administrator Bill Sweet would redraft the ordinance to be reviewed by the board at a later time.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said the meeting is being held because there was a motion at a previous board meeting to end discussion on the proposed ordinance. It failed 3-2, so there appears to be some desire for an ordinance. She’d like to see an ordinance that everyone on the board is happy with.
The ordinance has been discussed off and on since the beginning of the year. Selectman Joe Denardo has said that he doesn’t wish to see a regulatory ordinance that limits the number of short-term rentals that can be had in town, but does wish to see something that lets the town monitor how many there are and makes sure they’re following the same health and safety codes as long-term rentals.
Selectman Matt Getty joked that he’s likely the reason for the meeting being held, given that he’s been on the fence about the need for an ordinance. He had many questions about elements of the draft ordinance as they pertained to health and safety concerns.
Sweet said anyone renting their property out, long or short term, has to follow state fire and safety rules. Some elements of these rules are more advisory, while some are requirements.
He said that the draft he produced isn’t intended to limit the number of short-term rentals or ban them in certain areas.
No one on the board appeared to want an ordinance that sets limits on short-term rental numbers, though there was some disagreement on what the wording of the ordinance might lead to.
Selectman Kurt Hathaway said that the way it’s currently written allows for the board, or a board in the future, to tell people what they can and can’t do with their property, which for a town with no zoning regulations doesn’t make sense.
Denardo likened the issue to dog ownership. The town requires dogs to be licensed and has rules governing their keeping, but it doesn’t ban dog ownership.
Dana Peterson, vice chairman of the Planning Commission, said the town has some responsibility to monitor what’s going on with its housing stock, as that can impact economic development.
Planning Commissioner Andrew McKane said he’s done some work with short-term rental conversions in Killington and has spoken to a number of people who’ve gone from renting out units in the long-term to renting in the short-term. Landlords say that if they have a bad tenant, it can take at least three months to evict them, leaving an incentive to switch to short-term rentals.
There was some discussion about creating an ordinance that would apply to all rentals, but this would come with some challenges.
Ultimately, the boards decided to alter the current draft to make it shorter, to focus its purpose to that of simply monitoring short-term rentals, and to make the penalties section less punitive and more to encourage cooperation.
Denardo said there’s no rush to pass this ordinance, and that the board can wait for a time when it has less to do and can focus on it.