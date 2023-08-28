RUTLAND TOWN — After a lengthy meeting, the town’s proposed short-term rental ordinance is being re-drafted.

The meeting was a special joining meeting of the Rutland Town Select Board and the Planning Commission, held on Aug. 17. At the end, it was agreed that Town Administrator Bill Sweet would redraft the ordinance to be reviewed by the board at a later time.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags