The town says it has reached an agreement with the owners of the Cortina Inn that will see the inn paying the town thousands of dollars per month to cover the cost of police services.
According to Rutland Town Select Board Chair Don Chioffi, the Cortina Inn — formerly known as Holiday Inn — will pay the town $75,000 to cover the cost of additional policing for the past two years, and $22,500 per month between October and March. The inn will also install a 9-foot-high anchor fence along the rear of its property to impede foot traffic between it and the nearby shopping plaza.
Chioffi said Friday that the inn has already paid the $75,000.
When the pandemic took hold, Vermont used a voucher program normally reserved for freezing winter weather to house those experiencing homelessness, with the idea being that COVID-19 wouldn’t spread as quickly among that population if they were living in hotels, versus homeless shelters or the street.
The program has undergone several iterations since then and seen changes to its funding sources, but it’s expected to end or return to normal in the spring.
In Rutland Town’s case, the police force has struggled to keep up with an increase in retail thefts connected to people living in the Cortina Inn and the nearby Quality Inn. Both are owned by companies controlled by Anil Sachdev, who has met with the town several times about the issue.
Chioffi said Friday that the select board began meeting with Cortina Inn representatives in executive sessions after it asked the District Environmental Commission to review the inn’s Act 250 permit.
The town has argued to the commission that the inn is in violation of its permit because it’s acting as a homeless shelter, not a hotel. According to Chioffi, the commission agreed and required Cortina to seek an amended permit. He said that decision was appealed by the inn to the Environmental Court, where the case is pending.
According to Chioffi, whatever the Environmental Court decides won’t impact the inn’s agreement with the town to pay for additional police services.
He outlined the agreement in the town’s October edition of its newsletter, The Circle. Per the article, the inn also agreed to stop housing homeless people by March 31.
Chioffi said there’s been a decrease in reported thefts from that area attributable to added police presence. He said the town is using its two constables more and paying police staff overtime. He’s asked Police Chief Ed Dumas to be mindful of overtaxing town police.
Kevin Brown is the town’ attorney. Chioffi said that he, Selectwoman Sharon Russell and Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft as an alternate, worked with Brown to negotiate this deal with the inn and its attorneys.
