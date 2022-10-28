Cortina Inn
A maintenance worker repairs the sign at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town recently. The town says it has reached an agreement with the owners of the Cortina Inn that will see the inn paying the town thousands of dollars per month to cover the cost of police services.

 Photo by Morgen Janovsky

The town says it has reached an agreement with the owners of the Cortina Inn that will see the inn paying the town thousands of dollars per month to cover the cost of police services.

According to Rutland Town Select Board Chair Don Chioffi, the Cortina Inn — formerly known as Holiday Inn — will pay the town $75,000 to cover the cost of additional policing for the past two years, and $22,500 per month between October and March. The inn will also install a 9-foot-high anchor fence along the rear of its property to impede foot traffic between it and the nearby shopping plaza.

