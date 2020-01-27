The proposed Rutland Town School budget for fiscal year 2021 is up 6.09% over last year to a total of $8,424,741.
Cost per equalized pupil is up 5.68% to $16,633. The common level of appraisal is down 1.40% over last year, resulting in an adjusted homestead tax rate of $1.53, up roughly $0.07 or 4.87%.
The school, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, is part of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
Despite the jump, Rutland Town School Board Chair Matt Branchaud said the board and administration did their best to present a lean budget. Branchaud is also chair of the GRCSU school board.
“Unfortunately, this is primarily due to matters out of our hands,” Branchaud said during a budget presentation at the school on Jan. 21.
One major driver in particular, according to Branchaud, was health insurance costs, which are up 12.8%.
GRCSU Business Manager Louis Milazzo identified several additional factors causing the $483,704 increase over last year’s budget, including secondary tuition, contractual wages and benefits and special education.
He said secondary student tuition costs for ninth through 12th graders — that is, tuition the district pays to send students to a school outside the district — accounts for 30% of the budget increase, or $144,000. Part of this is due to an incoming freshman class that is larger than the outgoing seniors.
Increased special education staff and assessment needs made up 24 of the increase, or $114,000. Staffing wages and benefit increases, meanwhile, comprised 29% of the increase, or $139,000.
Branchaud said the only other spending item of note is $7,000 for pre-school playground equipment, which the state required the school to install.
A new outdoor skating rink being installed this winter was accomplished at no cost to the school. Branchaud credited school board chair Korrinne Rodrigue with helping to raise more than $11,000 to fund the project.
While Branchaud noted there was room to cut some dollars from the building maintenance, he warned that the nearly 50-year-old building is in need of some major upgrades to modernize the space as well as accommodate a growing student body and requisite staff.
The current student population is 360. Co-principal Sarah Tetzlaff said the school is fortunate to be gaining students considering that a number of area schools are seeing enrollment decline.
Branchaud reminded people that the education system has changed over the last several decades and continues to do so. He noted growing class sizes, more students with special education needs and various ADA requirements as factors that cause budgets to continue to rise.
“We don’t have anything else, I think, in the budget we can cut,” Branchaud said. “At this point, if voters don’t approve the school budget this year, we’re looking at cutting staff and teachers.”
Voters will decide on the budget on Town Meeting Day on March 3.
