RUTLAND TOWN — Rutland Town School’s recently hired assistant principal hopes to bring a little extra positivity to his new community.

A former fifth-grade teacher at Waits River Valley School in East Corinth, Mike Lamarre began in his new role July 1. The position marks Lamarre's first time in as an administrator.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0