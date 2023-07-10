RUTLAND TOWN — Rutland Town School’s recently hired assistant principal hopes to bring a little extra positivity to his new community.
A former fifth-grade teacher at Waits River Valley School in East Corinth, Mike Lamarre began in his new role July 1. The position marks Lamarre's first time in as an administrator.
Currently pursing a master’s in educational leadership through Vermont State University-Castleton, Lamarre said part of the reason he took the position was to make more of an impact on students.
“The move into administration for me is about the influence I can have. I was ready to step into a role where I could help positively contribute to children. It’s like stepping into a bigger classroom,” Lamarre said.
RTS Principal Sarah Tetzlaff said Lamarre has hit the ground running in his new position, adding that his eagerness, enthusiasm and connection with the community are welcome additions to the school.
“We interviewed a number of candidates earlier this winter for the position. We had a large interview committee and we just felt he was the best fit. He had similar philosophies to our team and has middle-level experience as well. We’re excited,” Tetzlaff said.
Less than two weeks into his role, Lamarre said he has already had a chance to connect with students and parents through the recently established Rutland Town Boys & Girls Club program and the school’s summer academy.
He said that staff have also been incredibly welcoming, adding that the community at RTS was one of the things that sold him on pursuing the position.
“It’s evident to me in every way that everyone here really cares about the kids, and I wanted to continue working in a place where people really care about kids,” Lamarre said. "I’m very privileged to be here. I appreciate what this school has and am really glad to be (a part of) this community. It’s clearly an incredible community — and that goes for Rutland Town School and the area in and of itself."
Above all, Lamarre said he hopes to positively impact students’ experiences in his new role and help to cultivate a healthy, happy cultural environment for everyone in the school.
RTS also announced several other new hires for the incoming school year, including librarian Joe Bertelloni, pre-K teacher Erin Bourne and art teacher Sally Hogan. The three are slated to begin in their new positions this fall.
“New people bring new energy, new enthusiasm and new ideas. We have a great team as it is and I think they’re going to be a great fit for our community,” Tetzlaff said.
Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Superintendent Chris Sell said he is also excited about the new hires, adding that he expects it will be a great year ahead.
“With the hires that we have coming in, particularly with the assistant principal, we have individuals who care a lot about kids. They are student-first, which is important to us, and they are going to bring some great new ideas and continue to expand upon the great offerings and opportunities we have at Rutland Town,” Sell said.