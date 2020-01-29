Rutland Town School is looking to expand its borders.
The School Board is asking town voters to approve the purchase of 19.42 acres of land for $35,000 at the March 3 town meeting.
The property, currently owned by the estate of Margaret Grover, is a swath of land that runs north from the back of the school on Post Road to Grover Drive. The original asking price was $75,000, but the sellers agreed to reduce the price for the school.
School Board Chairman Matt Branchaud said he feels it's important to control the land behind the school for "security and safety."
While the property itself is not ideal for development because of power lines, existing easements for Rutland City and a water line and access road maintained by Green Mountain Power, it could potentially be sold to private owners as land along Grover Drive is further developed.
"We're getting a shot at it now and may not see that happen again," Branchaud said.
If the vote is approved, immediate plans for the property are to expand school playing fields, remove a barb-wire fence and clean up existing trails to facilitate easy access from Grover Drive. When the trails are completed, students living in neighborhoods on East Pittsford Road and Countryside Drive will be able to travel to and from school on foot or on bike.
Also Branchaud envisions the land being used for running, cross-country skiing and even outdoor science classes.
Mike Rowe, town recreation director and a physical education teacher at Rutland Town School, supports the proposal, saying it will give the school more freedom to further educational and physical activities.
"It's a win-win for everybody," Rowe said, calling the property an "open canvas" with a lot of potential.
Branchaud alluded to some of that potential in describing a second phase of the project, which would connect the school to Northwood Park. Such a connection would allow students to use trails to get to the playing fields in the park without running on roads.
Currently, students must travel along Post Road to Chassanna Drive and cut across private property in order to reach the park. Only some of the current route has sidewalks. Branchaud said the school is in conversation with several landowners to get easements.
Rutland Town Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft supports the proposal.
"I think it's a very valuable and important purchase for the town of Rutland," she said, adding that it made more sense for the school to buy the property than the town since the school community would use it more. In a previous proposal, the School Board had asked the Select Board to consider purchasing it for the school.
Ashcroft said connecting the school to the park would replace town plans to build sidewalks along Post Road and Chassanna Drive. She said those plans failed to solidify because of difficulty attaining property easements, but she is hopeful this new route will find more success.
Branchaud noted that connecting the school and park is likely several years out. "It's going to take cooperation of the landowners and people and require a little more finesse."
Branchaud said there appears to be support for the proposal among residents.
Ashcroft said she hasn't heard anything positive or negative about it yet but likes the chances for approval given the affordable price tag.
