It’s unclear as to how an issue with an outgoing lister’s pay was resolved, following an argument between the Rutland Town Select Board chair and other board members.

After Select Board Chair Don Chioffi presented an award to retiring lister Howard Burgess, Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft moved to take up the matter of vacation time she believes Burgess is owed. This happened at the regular Dec. 20 on meeting. She had requested the matter be placed on the agenda, but noted it was removed.

