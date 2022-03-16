Five months after being censured and stripped of his committee assignments over comments he’d made on Facebook, Don Chioffi has been elected chair of the Rutland Town Select Board.
Board member Sharon Russell nominated Chioffi for the position at the Tuesday reorganizational meeting. She, Chioffi and board member Joe Denardo voted for him, while the former chair Mary Ashcroft, and newly elected board member Kurt Hathaway, voted against him.
After Chioffi was nominated, Ashcroft nominated Denardo, who declined. Hathaway attempted to nominate Ashcroft, but was told by Town Clerk Kari Clark, who chaired the start of the meeting, that she already had a second on Chioffi’s nomination so there needed to be a vote.
In September, the board voted 4-0, with Chioffi abstaining, to censure him and remove him from his committee assignments. Former board member John Paul Faignant initiated this action after comments Chioffi made on Facebook disparaging the name of a city resident he’d been in an argument with about the Rutland High School’s mascot. He was also criticized for past Facebook posts he’d made about Black people killed by police and people connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“First of all, it’s a little overwhelming,” said Chioffi. I’d like to thank my fellow board members for your vote of confidence in me.”
He noted that he would run the meetings according to Robert’s Rules of Order for Small Groups and that as chair he wouldn’t make motions, or vote unless it’s to break a tie.
He congratulated Hathaway on his election to the board, noting that he was the second youngest member to have served.
“The next thing I would like to do is offer my sincere congratulations to Mary Ashcroft for her leadership of this board during the last year, which has been, to say the least, very challenging,” Chioffi said.
Ashcroft said she would have declined the nomination to become chair.
“The reason is because I have become a flashpoint, and I understand that. Between Facebook and rumors and innuendos, I was labeled as being against some things that I was not, and I could not set the record straight. And I was losing friendships and the town was losing focus,” she said. “Don, congratulations on being chair. You have a divided board and you have a lot of work to get through. I wish you the best. I wish you the best, and I wish the town the best.”
Chioffi said he would appreciate her support because she has a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the board and the town.
“I think the town will move forward if the board chooses to act as a unit. And we always appreciate discussion and we should appreciate disagreement as well because that’s what dialog is, as long as we adhere to the policy that the majority rules then I’m in favor of that because that’s true democracy, and that’s the way I intend to operate,” Chioffi said.
Ashcroft said Wednesday that there was a rumor circulating that she wasn’t in favor of the new public safety building that voters approved funding for at Town Meeting Day.
“I was told by a fellow Select Board member who was honest with me, and I give Joe Denardo a lot of credit for that. Joe told me this is the rumor, that you are against the public safety facility. And I said no, I’m not, it’s just not true,” she said.
Ashcroft said she consulted with an attorney to make sure the new building wouldn’t run into issues with Act 250 and did other things to urge people to vote in favor of the proposal.
“I had a sign in my yard for a while until the snowbank melted, and it fell over,” she said.
Ashcroft said she doesn’t know why people seemed to think she was against the building.
“I wasn’t hearing anything until Joe Denardo was honest enough with me to let me know this was going on,” she said.
Denardo seemed surprised Wednesday that Chioffi had been elected chair.
“I think it was thought of as the best choice going forward, and that’s about it,” he said. “I’m not sure how we got here. It’s complicated. And given some concerns, I guess, regarding the public safety building, we thought his leadership might be better suited towards getting there. That’s my reasoning.”
Denardo believes Ashcroft supports the public safety building project.
“I wasn’t as comfortable that she’d be as aggressive as might need to be in the face of some opposition. That was my concern,” he said. “I had been approached by board members and department heads to take that position, and it’s not something I wanted. It’s not what I want to do right now. There was some concern that we needed a little change in direction. Maybe not a change in direction, but a change in aggressiveness. I think that’s more the proper term. Mary has always been pretty steadfast, she was in favor of it, she’s voted for everything we need to do in that direction. I’ve had a lot of folks in town express to me that she just might not have wanted to push it as hard as it needed to be to keep it going and getting it done in a timely fashion.”
He also said he now has doubts that censuring Chioffi was the right move.
“Sometimes you get caught up in things that you don’t want to. … You go in a direction you think is right at the time, but when you sit back and deal with that whole thing … don’t make decisions when you’re upset or angry. And I think that’s what the board did. We all didn’t like what he said and we were looking to strike out, but when you have time to think about it and cool off, was it really necessary to do that?” Denardo said. “The long and the short of it, there was no real punishment, there’s no enforcement. We took that vote, but it was never really adhered to and nothing really came of it. Don still attended the meetings, he was still part of the functioning committees and nobody really, I think it was probably a bad choice of things.”
Chioffi said Wednesday that he consulted with some attorneys first, then attended committee meetings, even the ones he wasn’t assigned to, and did little more than interject a comment here and there. He never voted as a committee member.
“I’ll be very honest with you, I think things have changed and Don has worked very well,” said Russell on Wednesday. “He has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to rules of order. It was nothing against Mary Ashcroft, it’s just the fact that I don’t believe a chairman should be on forever. I just don’t. So I think that’s the best way to do it, and I think Don is the best man for the job.”
