RUTLAND TOWN — It was the select board’s turn earlier this week to hear from townspeople on proposed rules for short-term rental properties.
For the past few months, the town has been working on drafting a potential ordinance that, for the most part, requires short-term rental properties to register with the town.
Short-term rentals are often called “Airbnbs” after one of the more popular online services used to manage their booking. Vacation Rentals by Owner, or VRBO, is another, but there are more.
In May, after several weeks of work, the town planning commission completed a draft ordinance to submit to the select board. The board decided it wished to have its own public forum on the issue. That was held Tuesday. The board took no action following it.
Selectwoman Sharon Russell spoke first, saying she’d spent a great deal of time researching the matter and speaking to elderly people who have short-term rentals. Many, she said, told her they’d have to sell their houses if they couldn’t rent them, as the rentals help pay the taxes.
The draft ordinance doesn’t limit the number of short-term rentals allowed in town. Right now, it would charge a $50 registration fee, then $50 per bedroom. At one point it had waiver fees for any health and safety violations, but these were removed from the draft following a lawyer’s advice.
Russell said more research needs to be done on the ordinance. She believes it hurts people on fixed incomes using short-term rentals to pay their taxes. The state may also make its own rules to cover what the town is looking for.
“I don’t know what the hell else we need to hear other than we need to table this and look further into it before we go and make things more difficult on people, that’s just my take,” she said.
She complimented the planning commission for its work, but said the ordinance is too restrictive.
Julie McKenna, of Birch Knoll Road, said the state already covers the health and safety elements found in the ordinance. She has a short-term rental at her property that she lets out through Airbnb. She has to meet some requirements set by the company to use it, plus the service has a rating system for both guests and hosts. If guests are rowdy and cause problems, she can rate them low, which makes their ability to rent in the future more difficult. The same can be done by guests to their hosts if they find the property is trashed or unsafe.
She doesn’t believe the ordinance will improve anything.
Selectman Joe Denardo said he sees the ordinance merely as a registration requirement that would level the playing field.
Other towns have adopted short-term rental ordinances, and others are researching the prospect. Killington, a ski town with much of its economy tied to the tourism industry, adopted a registration ordinance a few years ago.