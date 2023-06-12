RUTLAND TOWN — After several weeks of meetings, and a public forum where people seemed skeptical of the notion, the town planning commission has finished its work on an ordinance for short-term rentals, but now the select board wants to hear from more people.

On June 20, the board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Town Office for its regular meeting, but then at 6 p.m. will pause its normal work to hold an hour-long forum on the proposed ordinance. It decided to do this at its regular meeting last week.

