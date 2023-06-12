RUTLAND TOWN — After several weeks of meetings, and a public forum where people seemed skeptical of the notion, the town planning commission has finished its work on an ordinance for short-term rentals, but now the select board wants to hear from more people.
On June 20, the board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Town Office for its regular meeting, but then at 6 p.m. will pause its normal work to hold an hour-long forum on the proposed ordinance. It decided to do this at its regular meeting last week.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling told the board then that the public informational meeting, held a few weeks before, drew about 22 people, most of them townsfolk. Of those who spoke, seven were against having a short-term rental ordinance. One person did speak in favor of it.
“We didn’t do anything that night, the planning commission,” she said. “We sat on it for three weeks and then met again last Thursday night and talked about our options. We talked about maybe setting up a committee, we talked about doing perhaps an automatic review of the ordinance in a year’s time. But then we voted on passing it with a few changes.”
Among those changes were the halving of the registration fees and doing away completely with waiver fees for violations. Pulling said the latter was done on the advice of Town Attorney Kevin Brown, who’s worked with other towns that have adopted short-term rental ordinances.
Pulling said that people’s concerns ranged from the ordinance being an undue financial burden, to it being too close to a zoning regulation.
Bridgette Remington was among those who spoke at the May 11 Planning Commission meeting, where residents gave feedback on the ordinance. Remington said she used to let part of her property out through a short-term rental service. She no longer does and instead looks at longer term rentals, but might do short-term ones again. She said she wondered what the impetus was for the ordinance. Pulling said the commission is looking at the matter because many of the surrounding towns are.
Remington said that there might not be much cause for a short-term rental ordinance in Rutland Town. Many towns she’s heard of decided to conduct a study first. She suggested that more leeway be given to properties where the owners live onsite, since those are less likely to raise issues of noise.
Resident Fred Nicholson said the ordinance is a solution in search of a problem, and that less government is still too much government.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said at the June 6 select board meeting that she didn’t want to make any decisions that night because two board members, Sharon Russell and Joe Denardo, weren’t present.
The board can adopt the ordinance on its own without holding any hearings, but the ordinance won’t take effect for 60 days following that, leaving citizens time to circulate a petition calling for a town-wide vote.
“The bottom line is, the Planning Commission is very concerned about the growth of short-term rentals in town, the potential growth in the health and safety effects that could come with that,” said Pulling. She noted that some area towns have seen large increases in the number of short-term rental properties.
She described this ordinance as more of a registry that will allow the town to keep track of how many short-term rentals there are.
Selectman Matt Getty said he wished to see the board hold its own informational meeting to make sure as many people are heard as possible. He said that he doubts it will be much different from the planning commission’s hearing, but the board should at least make sure it has as much information as possible before it acts one way or the other.