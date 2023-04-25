RUTLAND TOWN — The dates, times and ballot articles for a special town meeting in May have been finalized.
Town voters are invited to the Rutland Town Elementary School on Post Road, at 7 p.m. May 22 to discuss three articles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 3:58 pm
RUTLAND TOWN — The dates, times and ballot articles for a special town meeting in May have been finalized.
Town voters are invited to the Rutland Town Elementary School on Post Road, at 7 p.m. May 22 to discuss three articles.
Voting will be done the following day, May 23, by Australian ballot with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters on the west side of Route 7 will vote at the Town Hall; voters on the east side will vote at the elementary school.
The first article is why the meeting is being held to begin with. Earlier this year, bids for the new Public Safety Building came in much higher than anticipated, leaving the select board to bridge a roughly $1.2 million gap in funding. After looking at some cost-cutting measures and other revenue sources, it was decided that voters would have to approve a new ballot article.
Article 1 asks: Shall the Town of Rutland replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building to house the Rutland Town Fire and Police Departments at a cost not to exceed $5,502,000 and to be paid for by Federal American Rescue Plan Act grant funds and interest thereon, the Town’s capital reserve account, and by any additional grants obtained, with the balance of up to $2,517,850 to be funded by the issuance of bonds or promissory notes.
The board approved the language on April 18.
Article 2 is to elect town officers. Under Vermont law, those appointed to fill vacant elected positions have to run in the next election to fill out the remainder of the term. Oftentimes, that’s the next Town Meeting Day in March, but in Rutland Town it’s in May.
There are no contested races on this ballot, however. Running for one-year on the select board is Matthew Getty, of Victoria Drive. He was appointed a few weeks ago to replace Don Chioffi, who stepped off the board to be appointed delinquent tax collector, a seat for which Chioffi is now running. Running for a one-year term as lister is Marie T. Fabian, of Route 7 north. Running for a two-year lister seat is John “Jack” E. McCamley, of David Road.
There are two open seats with no one on the ballot for them, one being a three-year term on the cemetery commission and a one-year term for grand juror.
Article 3 is: “To transact any other necessary, legal and or proper business, which may come before said meeting.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.