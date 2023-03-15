The Rutland Town Select Board will ask voters for more money to cover a shortfall in funding for the new public safety building in May, and will be mailing ballots to every registered voter in town to encourage a higher turnout.

At the regular meeting on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to set the date for the special election as May 23. It then debated whether to mail ballots to voters. Selectman Kurt Hathaway suggested in a motion not to mail the ballots. Selectman Don Chioffi seconded the motion, saying that he has vowed never to let any motion fail for lack of a second. The board then voted 1-3 on the motion, defeating it. Selectman Joe Denardo then moved to mail the ballots. The motion carried, 3-1.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

