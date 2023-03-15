The Rutland Town Select Board will ask voters for more money to cover a shortfall in funding for the new public safety building in May, and will be mailing ballots to every registered voter in town to encourage a higher turnout.
At the regular meeting on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to set the date for the special election as May 23. It then debated whether to mail ballots to voters. Selectman Kurt Hathaway suggested in a motion not to mail the ballots. Selectman Don Chioffi seconded the motion, saying that he has vowed never to let any motion fail for lack of a second. The board then voted 1-3 on the motion, defeating it. Selectman Joe Denardo then moved to mail the ballots. The motion carried, 3-1.
This was all after a lengthy talk between the board and Town Clerk Kari Clark on when the election could be held, following the parameters and deadlines set by state law.
At town meeting in 2022, voters passed an article allowing the town to bond for not more than $2,154,550 to put toward a new public safety building to replace the old one on McKinley Avenue. The article read that the project was not to exceed $4,146,563, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $1,220,781, and $771,231 from the capital project reserve account. That vote passed, 484-412.
A few weeks ago, bids for the new building were opened. The lowest bidder, VMS Construction, said the project could be done for $5,462,000, leaving the town to find another approximately $1.3 million.
At that time, the board debated going forward with the project at all, ultimately voting 4-1 to do so. Hathaway was the “no” vote, with him saying he has issues with the siting of the project.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Clark said that with all the state election laws and deadlines in play, the board needs to make some prompt decisions on how the vote will proceed. The only thing the board didn’t decide Tuesday was the wording of the article that will ask voters for more funds. It needs to run that language by the town attorney, and figure out how much it will ask for.
Denardo said both Tuesday and at the Town Meeting Day floor meeting March 7 that he believes the town has enough non-bonded funds to cover the shortfall, between that and possible cost reductions. Hathaway said Tuesday that the article voters approved in 2022 puts a limit on the project’s total cost, while Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft noted that if bond funds are indeed required, the town will have to work on getting the vote scheduled now.
As for mailing ballots to voters, Chioffi, Denardo and Selectwoman Sharon Russell said they were in favor of doing this because it would lead to a higher voter turnout. Chioffi noted that in the most recent election, only 23% of eligible voters showed up, and he believes fewer will turn out for a special election. Denardo said he’d like to see nearer to 60% voter participation on this project, given the cost.
Hathaway said it costs more to mail out ballots and that he’s concerned this will set a precedent for future elections.
“I can justifiably say to people that the reason we’re doing it this time is that this is a critical juncture for the town, it is a critical piece of infrastructure, and we really would like to have the maximum amount of participation by you voters, so please let us know what you feel by voting, that’s all I'm saying,” said Chioffi.
