The select board has voted to set the tax rate, believing the town has enough funds to cover any expenses related to the new Public Safety Building on McKinley Avenue.
At a special meeting held Aug. 1, the board voted 4-0 to approve the new tax rates, which are up slightly from last year.
Selectwoman Sharon Russell was absent.
A property owner’s tax rate is a combination of the municipal tax rate and the state education tax rate.
Last year, the town’s homestead tax rate was $0.2192, the same as the non-residential tax rate. The state education tax rate was $1.3637 for homesteads, while the non-residential rate was $1.5211.
This year, the town rate will be $0.2118 for both homestead and non-residential.
This year’s state education homestead rate is $1.3998 while the non-residential rate is $1.6481.
Altogether, this year’s tax rate for homesteads will be $1.6125 while the non-residential rate will be $1.8608.
Last year’s residential rate was $1.5838 and the non-residential was $1.7412.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Kari Clark said that on a homestead valued at $236,500, the tax bill would rise about $80.
Clark said the town department budgets were all on target, including the police department’s.
For a while now, town police have been responding to many calls around the Cortina Inn, which, during the pandemic, sheltered people experiencing homelessness through a state voucher program. The increase in calls led to some conversations between town officials and the inn’s owners that resulted in the inn paying the town about $22,000 per month for the additional police coverage. Those payments have stopped as the program winds down. Clark said the payments kept the police budget in-line.
The board then discussed how to handle upcoming payments for the new Public Safety Building to replace the fire station on McKinley Avenue. The total cost of the project is known, but what exactly the first payments will be isn’t.
After discussion, it was agreed that there are enough funds on-hand to cover it. Clark asked when these payments might be coming due. Selectman Joe Denardo said the steel frame is to be delivered sometime around November, then after that, there will be payments for the work.
The Public Safety Building will not just replace the fire station on McKinley Avenue, but will include the town police department, which currently works out of a small office in the Town Office building. Town police have to rely on other agencies whenever they detain someone, and there’s a lack of space for their work in general.
Voters approved $4.1 million in funds for the new building at Town Meeting Day 2022, but when the bids came in earlier this year, the cost was closer to $5.4 million. Town officials managed to shave a few hundred thousand dollars from the project, but still had to ask voters for more funds in May. That vote passed 696-235.