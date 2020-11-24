Students at Rutland Town School are making news.
Earlier this month, teacher Linda Mullin’s fourth-grade class released the first episode of “Fantastic 4th-Grade News,” a monthly video news show in which students report on what’s happening at school.
Students write and star in the videos that are then posted to Google Classroom where families can view and share them.
Mullin said she got the idea to make student-produced videos as a different way to communicate with families.
“Rather than me write the news, I have capable fourth-graders here that could present the news,” she said. “So I thought, let’s have them take ownership.
The first episode, which covered a range of topics, including a feature about spelling, reading and math lessons, an interview with a student who recently returned from remote learning, a report on the class Halloween party, and an update on the presidential election.
“We have 11 students so everybody has a different job,” Mullin said. “Sometimes they pair up and interview each other about what’s happening.”
Mullin creates the videos using WeVideo, a cloud-based video editing platform, that she said was “so easy and really fun” to use. She operates the camera as well — technically, an iPad — but, eventually, she wants students to get comfortable with the recording and editing aspects of the production, too.
Students are already working on the next episode, which will recap what happened in November.
Landon Minichiello previewed some of the stories the class will cover.
“We have parent-teacher conferences in November so we’re going to talk about that,” he said.
He added that Thanksgiving will be another big story.
Also, Minichiello teased a feature about how students should prepare for recess changes during winter months.
Mullin said the recess feature will play into the visual medium with students demonstrating how to dress for cold weather.
“We thought he could act it out and put on the gear,” she said.
Sophia Dazzi said she preferred making a video rather than writing a newsletter because “you can tell more about what you’re doing than writing on a piece of paper.”
She also likes it because she can be on camera.
“The class and I like doing the video better because we can be in it,” she said.
Eleanor McLaughlin talked about the work that goes into making the videos, which includes writing and rehearsing scripts.
“We write down what we’re going to say first. You review your notes over and over, like a little presentation, and then you say it on the camera once you’re ready,” she said
Maezie Harrington said she likes that the videos are sharable so other people can see what they’ve created.
“My favorite part is when it gets sent to your family members,” she said.
With Rutland Town students back at school for in-person learning, Mullin makes sure everyone observes health and safety guidelines while making the videos, including wearing face masks.
“They’ve had to speak very loud and clear because we do use our masks when we’re videotaping,” she said.
Mullin said making the videos has been a creative way to teach a variety of skills.
“I love this process because they’re using writing, they have to summarize, they have to collaborate because they work together, they have to speak and listen, and they have to achieve a goal,” she said.
She said it’s also important because it gives them ideas about different careers they might be interested in as they get older.
“I think it’s been really fun. It’s something we look forward to,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
