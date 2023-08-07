The town is considering invoking the blighted property ordinance on the former Diamond Run Mall.
At last week’s select board meeting, Police Chief Ed Dumas said that trespassing has become more common at the former mall.
“Last week, we got a call from Censor Security that they had video running and they could see two people inside the Diamond Run Mall,” Dumas said. “Myself and Deputy Chief (Ted) Washburn went to the location and used a code to get into the building; we had a key to unlock it. We didn’t need to, because down just south of there was a rather large hole in the door so you could just walk in anyways. Someone knocked out the plywood.”
Dumas said that he and Washburn didn’t find the individuals seen on the security camera, though later they came across someone who was dressed the same as one of the people. That person denied being in the mall, but when they learned that police didn’t intend to cite them for trespassing, they admitted it was them. They told police they believed the place was open for skateboarding and roller skating.
It’s not, police and town officials say.
There have been issues with trespassing at the mall since not long after it closed in late 2019. The problem died down after the mall owners agreed to hire private security and further secure the building, but according to Dumas the problem has returned.
Dumas told the board that the inside of the mall is in such disrepair that it makes little sense to charge people with trespassing.
“The State’s Attorney has better things to do than charge people with trespassing on an abandoned building that’s totally trashed inside,” he said. “You can’t trash it anymore unless you bulldoze it in on top of itself, which would be an improvement.”
He’s mentioned to the mall’s caretakers that the trees growing nearby have been used by people to access the roof of the building, where copper from the heating and ventilation system has been stripped. Dumas said he believes this is how the building was accessed by people initially.
He told the board that he suggested during a recent Police Committee meeting that the town consider involving its blighted property ordinance.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft noted that it’s a condition of the property’s Act 250 permit that its owners be responsible for not just its upkeep but its security as well, and she did not like hearing that town police are – once again – being called there to address complaints.
She also remarked that security measures the mall’s owners had put in place there some years ago did appear to work.
Ashcroft suggested that the board ask Second Constable John Paul Faignant to investigate the matter with regards to invoking the blighted property ordinance. Selectman Kurt Hathaway made the motion to do so, which received a second from Selectman Joe Denardo and passed 4-0. Selectwoman Sharon Russell was absent from the meeting.
The mall property is owned by Zamias Services Inc. Joe Anthony, chief executive officer of Zamias, said Monday that he hadn’t been made aware of the trespassing issue, but would reach out to the town now that he has. He said the effort to redevelop the property continues, and he said he hopes to publicly announce some new tenants in the coming months if all goes well.
