RUTLAND TOWN — The select board has opted to pay a little more for a police cruiser in order to get it sooner.
The board voted unanimously at its regular July 5 meeting to buy a Chevrolet Tahoe from McGovern Municipal for $44,758.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
The money will come from the initial payment the Cortina Inn made to the town last year to cover the cost of additional police services, which the town says were needed in order to handle numerous complaints of theft and other issues from the area around the inn. Cortina Inn was among the hotels in Vermont housing people through the pandemic. In some places, particularly Rutland and Rutland City, officials blamed some inn guests for the increase in calls.
Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said at the July 5 meeting that his department had been looking to purchase a Dodge Durango, but when Deputy Chief Ted Washburn called to ask about its status, the company building it hadn’t yet acknowledged the order.
Dumas said he then spoke to Rutland City Police about where they get their vehicles, and from there could get a Tahoe, now, for a price comparable to what the other companies had quoted.
During the discussion, he noted that the price of the Tahoe doesn’t include the lights and radios it will need, but nor did the other quotes.
Selectman Kurt Hathaway said while the price for the Tahoe is a few thousand dollars more, it’s a larger vehicle.
“I know it’s not following our purchasing policy, technically, but right now with how hard it is to get equipment, I think we just need to go for it,” said Hathaway.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft explained that this vote was needed because the price and type of vehicle have changed. The board had already voted to buy a new cruiser using the Cortina Inn funds.
This cruiser will replace the one Dumas uses, he said. He’ll sell his current cruiser and those funds will return to the police equipment fund, per town policy.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
Reporter
