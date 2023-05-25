RUTLAND TOWN — Voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot article on Tuesday allowing the town to spend more on the new public safety building it plans to put on McKinley Avenue.
The article read, “Shall the Town of Rutland replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building to house the Rutland Town Fire and Police Departments at a cost not to exceed $5,502,000 and to be paid for by Federal American Rescue Plan Act grant funds and interest thereon, the Town’s capital reserve account, and by any additional grants obtained, with the balance of up to $2,517,850 to be funded by the issuance of bonds or promissory notes.”
According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, unofficial results show that 931 people voted, with 696 voting “yes” and 235 voting “no.”
The new building will replace the current fire station on McKinley Avenue and will also house the police department.
At a previous town meeting, voters approved a $4.1 million project to be paid for with a mix of American Rescue Plan Act funds, town savings accounts, and a bond. In February 2023, the construction bids came in. The lowest was VMS Construction at $5,462,000. The select board and other town employees then spent the next several months working to trim the cost of the project, find other funding sources, and build a case for bonding more money.
Inflation and rising costs have made national headlines for some time now. Rutland Town isn’t the only municipality that’s seen the cost of planned and budgeted projects rise dramatically. Notably, Fair Haven decided to halt a garage and salt shed project because prices had risen too high between the time funding was secured and when the project went out to bid.
“I am very pleased and very proud of the town and the townspeople who voted to approve this public safety building,” said Rutland Town Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft on Wednesday. “We put a lot of information out there and the message is if you keep the voters informed, they make informed decisions.”
She said she expects the fire department will begin preparing for the construction quite soon, given the fact no one expects things to get cheaper as time goes on.
Because it’s a town project on town-owned land, it doesn’t need an Act 250 permit, she said.
“I can just tell you, I’m thrilled, over the moon about it,” said John Paul Faignant, clerk of the works for the project. “The level of support from the townspeople is just, you can not underestimate how important that is.”
About $230,000 was shaved from the cost when the project switched vendors for the steel frame building. Faignant said the original vendor was charging for engineering, which the town already had.
“When the bids came in as high as they did, the architect, Ed Clark, (of NBF Architects) went back and he started making a rough outline of things that could be changed, maybe deleted for adding later, it took some effort to try reducing the price, which I was in favor of as long as it didn’t affect the functionality of the structure,” said Faignant.
The town saved another $30,000 by putting a water storage feature, for the sprinkler system, under the building, rather than outside of it, according to Faignant.
At one point, the town was thinking about not including bullet-resistant walls for the police department, but decided to keep that feature, he said.
Work on the project is expected to begin soon, he said.
Police Chief Ed Dumas said that the department’s four officers and administrative assistant work out of a 12-foot-by-20-foot room in the Town Office. This is an upgrade from about 2010 when they worked out of a smaller room. Before that, circa 2008, they worked from their homes.
“The other thing is, we have no place to process anybody,” he said. “We can’t do business here as usual like at a police station because of the other town employees, it’s just not safe. We can’t bring prisoners here, we can’t interview them, there’s no place to do it.”
Currently, town police use the local Vermont State Police barracks or the Rutland City Police facilities when they have had to detain people. Dumas said both agencies have been good to the town, but the new building will benefit everyone.
“My only concern was, I wasn’t sure that we as a board, as a building committee, had done a good enough job getting the word out to people on why we were revoting it, what we were actually asking for and what we actually needed,” said Selectman Joe Denardo on Thursday.
He and Dumas said they were worried the new article wouldn’t pass, but credited everyone who worked on informing voters.
Denardo said he doesn’t expect the town will have to bond for much more, given the money it has saved, the cost-saving measures, and some grant applications that have yet to be decided upon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.