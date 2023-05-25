Rutland Town FD
The McKinley Avenue Fire Station in Rutland Town is shown here on Thursday. Voters approved a ballot article Tuesday allowing the town to spend more on the new public safety building it plans on the site.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

RUTLAND TOWN — Voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot article on Tuesday allowing the town to spend more on the new public safety building it plans to put on McKinley Avenue.

The article read, “Shall the Town of Rutland replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building to house the Rutland Town Fire and Police Departments at a cost not to exceed $5,502,000 and to be paid for by Federal American Rescue Plan Act grant funds and interest thereon, the Town’s capital reserve account, and by any additional grants obtained, with the balance of up to $2,517,850 to be funded by the issuance of bonds or promissory notes.”

