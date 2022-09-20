The Rutland Town police administrative assistant has serious concerns for the public’s safety after Oct 1., when the State Police dispatch center in Westminster will stop taking nonemergency calls for other agencies.
“I’m deathly afraid for our citizens on this new protocol,” said Lynette Gallipo, who dispatches for the town police. “It’s not the service they deserve, it’s not what they’re paying for.”
She and Deputy Chief Ted Washburn spoke to the select board last week about their concerns regarding a letter sent to them Sept. 8 from Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison about changes to the dispatching services provided by Vermont State Police.
“Effective October 1st, all agencies dispatched by the Westminster (Public Safety Answering Point), we will no longer answer non-emergency phone calls for your agency,” reads part of the memo from Morrison.
The letter is a followup to one sent in June by then-public safety commissioner Michael Schirling, stating that staffing issues at Public Safety Answering Points mean that only emergency calls should be going to those centers and that local departments need to find ways to manage other types of calls.
Gallipo said people with emergencies should still call 911, and emergency services will be dispatched normally.
Town residents with a nonemergency should contact town police at 802-772-4327 or 802-773-2528, extension 505. Gallipo said it may ring up to six times before going to voicemail, but messages will be checked, and it’s the best way to contact town police for nonemergencies.
“What worries me, significantly, is they (State Police) will not be answering calls or phones; they’re not going to get the information from the people in order to decide whether this is an emergency or not,” said Gallipo. “Because sometimes, honestly, after 25 years, I can tell you, you don’t really know until you get into the discussion on what an emergency is. So if they automatically put somebody through to a department’s voicemail, there is a real danger there.”
Some of the worst calls she’s ever received didn’t sound like emergencies at first, she said.
Gallipo noted that it may take one or two days for someone to get a call back on a nonemergency issue brought to the town police.
Those who have cellphone numbers for town officers shouldn’t use them to report issues, she said. Calls made to the town line are better tracked.
“It’s just going to be a huge problem to try to get this out to our citizens,” she said. “I am scared to death that someone is going to fall through the cracks.”
The select board discussed ways it might let townspeople know which number to call.
Front Porch Forum, the town’s website and social media outlets, and the town newsletter were discussed.
Select Board Chair Don Chioffi said business cards could be mailed to every town address.
Chioffi accused the state of shirking its duty to public safety. He said it’s a political problem that requires a political solution.
