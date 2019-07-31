Rutland TV Service on Strongs Avenue isn’t closing quite yet, but owner Tom Seward said the time is coming.
“I’ve been doing this for more than 40 years,” Seward, 64, said. “I just figure it’s time for me to give another entrepreneur a chance to fulfill their dream.”
Seward has placed the building on the market, which he said upset some of his customers who thought it meant the business’ closure was imminent. Seward said that while he does plan to close up shop, it won’t be until the building sells.
“That could take six years,” he said. “Or it could happen tomorrow.”
Whenever it happens, Seward said he won’t be completely out of his business as he continues to offer repair and installation services, possibly working out of his home.
Seward’s father started the business in 1963, and Seward took over in 1978. Early on, he said he opened satellite locations in Manchester and Brandon, but found customers from those towns came to Rutland regardless. Neither location lasted more than a year and a half.
“We were feeling out the whole county,” he said. “It was worth a try.”
For much of the shop’s history, its main business was repairs. At one time he had five technicians working for him. He said new televisions are easier to repair than most people realize, but the repair business has largely dried up despite the many households having gone from having one television to having three or four.
“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said. “I still do service, but I’m the only one who does it anymore. There used to be five service centers in Rutland. Now there’s me.”
Most of Seward’s service work consists of setups and installations — particularly wall mountings.
“That seems to be the main thing now,” he said. “And sales — sales keep me going. ... If I spend $500 on a big new TV and it breaks in two years, I’m going to get it repaired. ... We live in a throw-away society. ... We did 10-12 sets a day and never got caught up. That’s how it was. The electronics industry has really changed.”
Seward said he is asking $175,000 for the building, which he noted is on a prominent corner with good traffic, and said he will still be available to his loyal customers.
“I gave them my cellphone and told them if you have an issue, call me,” he said.
“You can always go somewhere and get a TV, install it, service it,” he said. “The knowledge of doing all that is the key and service is everything.”
