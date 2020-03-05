It would be easy to mistake City Hall's attic for a hay loft.
The cavernous top floor of the building is a relic of the time it instead served as a fire station. Once upon a time, it added height so the building could accommodate a tower from which fire hoses were hung to dry. In the modern era, though, all it has done is let heat escape.
That changed last month as Efficiency Vermont finished blowing in a thick layer of insulation on the floor of the attic.
"Before it was installed, you could go up there in the winter and you could go up in a T-shirt," City Building Inspector Bob Pelletier said Thursday. "Now you can feel the cold."
It's also made a difference in the lower parts of the building.
"Since January, we've shut off the heat on the second floor," Pelletier said. "It's going to be a good savings."
Mayor David Allaire said next winter, they are expecting to shave at least 20% off City Hall's roughly $25,000 heating bill.
The best part?
"It didn't cost us a thing," Allaire said. "The whole deal was, we would take advantage of the opportunity with the understanding — it was an understanding, not a contract — we would look at phasing other projects down the road. ... There's a lot of good programs you can take advantage of and it'll certainly save taxpayers money in the long run."
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said discussions of energy upgrades began last summer after the air conditioning in the treasurer's office broke down. Talks with Efficiency Vermont convinced city officials that there wasn't much point in trying to upgrade anything else unless the building was weatherized first.
So, Allaire said, Efficiency Vermont made the offer and the city accepted. In addition to the insulation in the attic, Efficiency Vermont coated the walls in the basement, where Pelletier said it would sometimes get so cold that pipes feeding into the boiler would freeze.
The city is working with Green Mountain Power on what comes next. GMP Vice President Steve Costello said the utility has a program to help its larger customers cut fossil fuel use.
"I'm in and out of City Hall all the time and it's been on our list for a long time as a place that had some potential," he said. "The part for us that still is kind of a work in progress ... is the actual systems or lack thereof. The cooling system is a lot of old-fashioned window systems."
Costello said there is the potential for GMP to work with the city on heating and cooling options that will be more efficient and more effective, though what that will look like, physically and financially, remains to be determined.
"The city still has some homework to do, and we'll have some conversations with the city before we get to that stage," he said. "We picked the low-hanging fruit with the weatherization."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.