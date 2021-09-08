The last time Rutland was expecting refugees, a large organization quickly came together to help them settle in.
With at least a handful of Afghan families expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks, that organization’s members are getting ready to remobilize.
Rutland Welcomes organized numerous area residents after Rutland was designated a refugee resettlement site in 2016 They gathered furniture and household items for the expected 100 Syrian refugees and created groups to help with different aspects of integrating the newcomers into the city. However, the Trump administration put an effective end to the resettlements early in 2017 after only three families arrived.
With Rutland expecting to receive some of the 100 Afghan refugees likely coming to the state, a number of former Rutland Welcomes members are preparing to resume their efforts. Jennie Gartner, who was a member of the group’s “communications committee,” said they have been in touch with Amila Merdzanovic, the director of the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI).
“Now that everything is vaguely coherent, she sent us an email asking if we could get back together,” Gartner said Wednesday.
Gartner said eight or nine members of the group would meet at first, but because of the fluid nature of the situation, it wasn’t clear yet what they would do.
The unused furniture and large items gathered in 2016 were turned over to BROC Community Action, and CEO Tom Donahue said it had long-since been distributed to local families in need.
“It was a blessing for many people,” Donahue said. “We’ll have to start that process over again, but I think people will be excited to help in that regard.”
However, Gartner said they still have smaller welcome kits that were assembled by the group.
“They’re like these totes, and they have pillows and alarm clocks and dish soap and shampoo,” she said. “We did break into some of it to provide for the mutual-aid society at the start of the pandemic, but most of it is still there.”
Donahue said he expected BROC would have a role in helping refugees start their new lives in the area.
“Our full complement of services will be available,” he said. “That’s everything from helping with housing and necessary items to job placement and possibly business creation.”
The effort will also have the support of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR). Executive Director Lyle Jepson said bringing people to Rutland is one of the organization’s chief goals. He said he has offered USCRI whatever CEDDR can offer and that the group would be well positioned to help match refugees with jobs.
“We have businesses that have reached out to us so we know there are opening out there,” he said. “Just about anywhere you go, you see a ‘We’re hiring’ sign. ... The other piece we can be supportive with is directing people to education and training locally. ... We can’t assume the people coming here will actually need training. If they’re anything like our friends the Syrian refugees — they came with skills that benefited the community.”
