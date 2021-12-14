Rutland Welcomes is calling for donations but still isn’t sure when they’ll be put to use.
The organization was formed in 2016 to help integrate Syrians and Iraqis into the city after Rutland was declared a refugee resettlement site and then effectively fell dormant the following year when resettlement of those groups was suspended after only a couple of families arrived.
The group reactivated this year after Gov. Phil Scott successfully lobbied for Vermont to get 100 refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the pullout of U.S. military forces there. Afghans have already arrived in Vermont and the U.S. Council on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) has said it plans to settle the first of them in the Burlington area before placing some in Rutland.
Information on the current state of the effort was not immediately available from USCRI Tuesday.
“Things are happening, but they’re not happening tomorrow,” Rutland Welcomes organizer Carol Tashie said. “What we are doing now is getting ready.”
Refugees are staying with host families initially, and Rutland Welcomes has helped recruit volunteers for that effort.
“I put the word out and a lot of people have said ‘Yes, connect me.’” she said.
The organization’s main role, though, is going to be helping the families settle into their own homes once suitable housing is found. Rutland Welcomes is soliciting donations of gift cards for Walmart and area grocery stores as well as household items such as those for stocking kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. A spreadsheet of what they expect to need is posted on the Rutland Welcomes Facebook page.
“When the families from Syria moved in, they got set up,” Tashie said. “They had tools. They had towels.”
Smaller items will be stored at the Rutland Area Food Co-op, according to Tashie, and the group is figuring out how it wants to handle donations of medium-sized items like kitchenware. Tashie said they are asking for pledges of furniture, but for the donors to hold onto items until they are needed.
“People seem to be fine with that,” she said. “I’m getting a lot of offers.”
Rutland Welcomes is also partnering with food-oriented organizations and researching what incoming families are used to eating so they can make and freeze familiar meals.
“If you’re used to eating a certain kind of rice and vegetable meal, those will be made and offered up front,” she said. “They’re entering into a brand-new world and there’s something familiar being offered.”
