A Rutland woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant at the woman's day care in Rutland City, according to Vermont State Police.
On Monday, State Police arrested Stacey L. Vaillancourt, 53, of Rutland on suspicion of manslaughter and cruelty to a child, arising from the January death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar at the defendant’s state-certified in-home day care facility. Vaillancourt is scheduled to be arraigned today, Monday, March 18, at 3 p.m. in Rutland criminal court.
The arrest followed continued investigation and the completion last week of a final autopsy report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, police said in a release. Toxicology testing determined that Briar had high concentrations of diphenhydramine in her body. Diphenhydramine is the active, sedating ingredient in over-the-counter antihistamines, according to State Police.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of the infant's death was diphenhydramine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the release. The autopsy report noted that diphenhydramine is not to be used on infants absent an order from a physician, police said. Investigators determined there was no physician order regarding diphenhydramine for Briar. Detectives also concluded that Vaillancourt was the sole person to provide care and supervision to Harper Briar preceding her death on Jan. 24, which was Harper’s third day attending Vaillancourt’s day care facility, police said.
The Vermont State Police investigated the death in conjunction with the Rutland City Police Department and the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
