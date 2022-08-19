BURLINGTON — A Rutland woman, whose residence was raided by federal, city and state law enforcement last year, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of operating a so-called “drug house” on Baxter Street.
Kayla Muzzy, 35, also denied this week a second felony charge of knowingly possessing a firearm — an Iver Johnson revolver — on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.
The new federal indictment maintains Muzzy managed and controlled her apartment at 47 Baxter St. for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, storing, distributing and using heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl and cocaine between April 2021 and October 2021.
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, coordinated the investigation that resulted in simultaneous raids at 47 Baxter St. and nearby 146 Maple St. The long-term investigation focused on gun, drug and possible human trafficking violations, HSI reported.
Three women, including two locals, were discovered behind a padlocked apartment door, Rutland City Police said.
Members of a HSI Special Response Team from the Boston Field Office, including a helicopter, along with the State Police Tactical Services team were part of the 6:10 a.m. raid.
A Vermont Drug Task Force detective reported he found hundreds of bags of suspected heroin, and a large amount of cash in a black backpack at the Baxter Street apartment.
A firearm, four smartphones, and a wallet belonging to Muzzy also were found at the apartment, HSI said.
During the court hearing Wednesday in Burlington, Muzzy petitioned the court to appoint a lawyer at taxpayer expense to defend her. The court assigned defense lawyer Brooks McArthur, of Burlington, who asked for 90 days to investigate Muzzy’s case and to file any appropriate pre-trial motions.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf said there was considerable materials for the government to turn over to the defense.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a Nov. 15 deadline.
Meanwhile, Muzzy will remain behind bars at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. McArthur noted she had gone to the police station after learning investigators were looking for her.
McArthur also indicated there was a desire for a drug treatment assessment and the prosecution said it would consider supporting a proper plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.