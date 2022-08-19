BURLINGTON — A Rutland woman, whose residence was raided by federal, city and state law enforcement last year, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of operating a so-called “drug house” on Baxter Street.

Kayla Muzzy, 35, also denied this week a second felony charge of knowingly possessing a firearm — an Iver Johnson revolver — on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.

