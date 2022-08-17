Aaron Berman turned his digital arts final into his first stage production.
The 18-year-old Rutland High School graduate is the author and director of “Jews, Food and Death — The Golden Braid,” a three-act play produced by Pride’s Young Artists and premiering Saturday at the West Rutland Town Hall Theater. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5, and masks are required.
“It’s about how food and death intermingle is my culture, in Judaism,” Berman said. “A lot of Jewish life revolves around food.”
Berman said he started writing the play in the early stages of the pandemic. He said he spent a lot of time talking to his grandmother, attending temple services via Zoom and he began to pick up on the way food and death figured into so many of the stories he was hearing. He said the play also was informed by the loss of both of his father’s parents in the last six years.
“I saw a lot of turmoil in my family about who’s going to do what, both for the dying parent and the living parent who’s aging ... arguments about control,” he said.
Berman said the play is divided into three acts. In the first, a married mother of two named Naomi is “exhausted and overwhelmed” as she tries to make dinner while fielding phone calls from friends seeking help with problems and her mother seeing to relitigate old disputes.
The second act turns its attention to Naomi’s husband and his relationship with his dying father and dynamic with his brothers.
The third act jumps into the future for the funeral of Naomi’s mother, looking at Naomi’s “extremely death-obsessed cousin” and the eulogy Naomi’s mother wrote for herself, painting her in a way she never really was.
Previous to starting the play, Berman said he had mostly written comedy sketches. He said he is a longtime fan of theater, listing among his influences a production of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hotel Anonymous” by Andrew Freeman, who Berman said directed him in a local Shakespeare production.
“I’ve acted for eight years now,” he said. “There’s something magical about when a show comes to life on the stage. ... A story is told on a stage in a way it can’t be told on a screen. There’s a certain beauty to theater.”
He was mentored in creating the play by former Rutland Youth Theater director Saskia Hagen Groom, who directed Berman in various productions including, most recently, “Newsies.”
“In the theater, you see children come in and then they grow, they evolve so beautifully,” she said. “That’s what happened with Aaron.”
Berman said he adapted the first act into a podcast as his final project in a digital arts class.
Berman said he watered that version down to be school-appropriate — he said the full play is not recommended for anyone under the age of 13.
Hagen Groom said she encouraged him to preserve his original vision, and tried to steer him in directions that would maximize his talent, like away from a notion of having voices off-stage for characters communicating by phone.
“He has such amazing, rich characters,” she said. “I said they need to be on-stage.”
Berman said this also is his first time directing, which has taught him to be open to the ways his vision might change in the process of being realized.
Berman said the show is a reading rather than a full performance, though Hagen Groom said there would be costumes and some props. Berman, who is attending University of Vermont in the fall, said he hopes to mount a larger-scale production in the future.
“So many times, we go to productions that are known,” Hagen Groom said. “To go out and support an up-and-coming artist, that is important. They’ll have a good laugh, that is for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.