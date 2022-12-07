The scrappy, street-smart orphan with a heart of gold that we all know and love is coming to the Paramount Theatre starting Friday when Rutland Youth Theatre’s production of "Annie Jr." takes the stage.
Rehearsing at the Courcelle building on North Street Extension last week, dozens of Rutland area kids of all ages practiced the song "It’s a Hard-Knock Life," while some watched from the sidelines, and various directors, producers and crew sat at a table up front.
“These kids work so hard,” said Haley Lassen, 20, an RYT alum, Castleton University student, and director of the show. “They come here after school or after dance or gymnastics and everything else they’re doing and still make time for this. It’s their weekends, it’s their weeknights, and right now everybody’s so tired, but once we hit that stage, and there’s an audience there that appreciates everything these kids put out, it’s amazing to see (it) come to life.”
It’s Lassen’s first time directing on her own but having been with RYT since she was 5 years old, she was more than qualified.
“You build incredible relationships with people,” she said about sticking with the program for so many years, as many RYT youth do. “Growing up, I felt like I had 50 other siblings, and I already come from a big family.”
“It also helped me with confidence and social skills and public speaking skills,” she said. “It’s an experience I’m incredibly grateful to be a part of.”
Lassen says the stage version is similar to the movie "Annie," with all the songs, like "Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" and "Tomorrow," that tell the story of an orphan adopted by a millionaire. “It’s a little more abridged, but all the details are still there.”
RYT’s production team chooses the shows based on the kids who come out for them each year, Lassen said.
“We usually all sit down, the choreographer, music director, directors, producer, and (decide based on) the kids we have," she said. "Because right now we don’t have a lot of older kids, we have a lot of younger kids, so (it’s) finding things that we think will be good to challenge them but also will be appropriate for them.”
“The shows we’ve been doing recently have given a lot of chances for younger kids to have speaking roles or roles that allow them to be a part of more scenes and dances,” she added.
Their goal is to help them get comfortable on stage and encourage them to come back.
“We have kids that were very shy,” Lassen said. “Kids who didn’t audition with their age group, they came in by themselves because they were very nervous. And now you see them, and those kids that they didn’t audition with (are their) best friends.”
It’s Adelynne Cimonetti’s sixth show with RYT. A seventh-grader at Mill River Union High School, she was cast in the lead role of Annie.
“Theater is one of my passions,” she said in an email recently.
“The cast and the incredible directors ... inspire me and encourage me to be my best,” she added. “When I prepare for my role as Annie, I reflect on the many blessings that I have in my life and how it would feel to not have the unconditional love of my family and the security of their support. This emotion and mindset enables me to step out of myself and fully portray myself through a completely different character.”
High school senior Emma Bourque started with RYT in second grade, and after 10 years and 20 shows, she said, “It’s been a huge part in my upbringing here in Rutland.”
Bourque plays the role of money-hungry Miss Hannigan in the show.
“I don’t do anything too special to get into character, I like to have a few minutes of peace and quiet before I go on stage and take a big deep breath before entering the stage,” she said.
“From my perspective, seeing the love that they have for each other and for singing and dancing, it’s fun for them,” Lassen said, “but it’s something so much more than that.”
Rutland Youth Theatre will present "Annie Jr." at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets —$10 for children and seniors, and $15 adults — are available online at www.paramountvt.org and at the Paramount box office.
