RYT Annie
Cast members rehearse a musical number for Rutland Youth Theatre’s production of “Annie Jr.” recently. RYT will present the musical at the Paramount Theatre this weekend.

 Photo by Janelle Faignant

The scrappy, street-smart orphan with a heart of gold that we all know and love is coming to the Paramount Theatre starting Friday when Rutland Youth Theatre’s production of "Annie Jr." takes the stage.

Rehearsing at the Courcelle building on North Street Extension last week, dozens of Rutland area kids of all ages practiced the song "It’s a Hard-Knock Life," while some watched from the sidelines, and various directors, producers and crew sat at a table up front.

