After nearly two-and-a-half years, the Rutland Youth Theatre will return to the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend with its production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
The show marks the Rutland Recreation Department theater troupe’s first indoor production since before the pandemic after a production of “Matilda” at the Paramount was postponed and ultimately scrapped last winter as consequence of the spikes in COVID cases locally. The troupe did, however, manage to stage an outdoor production of “Aladdin” last summer in Castleton.
Co-directors and choreographers Tegan Waite and Haley Lassen said they are excited to be back on the big stage with a cast of around 50 local youth ranging in ages from 5 to 18.
Waite said that while the cast is slightly smaller than normal, it includes a large number of young first-time actors.
“We are so excited to have so many young people really interested in the program,” she said.
Lassen, who said she, Waite and a large team of community volunteers have been working on the production for about six weeks, noted the wide span of ages creates opportunities for some of the program’s more experienced participants to serve as role models.
“You see kids … taking leadership roles to help out other kids,” she said.
Waite said this version of “The Little Mermaid” is a twist on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale later popularized by the 1989 Disney animated film.
“We like the music of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ but not so much some of the messaging,” she said. “And so we wanted to see if there is a way that we can kind of shift the perspective and make it a little more modern, a little more chic.”
Waite credited Rutland High School senior and longtime RYT member Sarah Bloch, who plays Ariel, with bringing a fresh interpretation to the character that’s less “boy-crazy” and more driven by a desire to seek adventure.
“I just love the way that Sarah has built her character,” she said. “(Ariel), of course, sees (Prince) Eric as an opportunity to experience something new, but it’s not just because she likes the guy. It’s because she wants adventure, and she wants to experience something that she’s never experienced before.”
Those modern updates also extended to the costumes and sets, which Lassen said have a minimalist aesthetic.
“It’s helped us a lot to showcase the kids more,” she said.
Waite praised the effort put in by the young cast and crew, saying the final production will be something to see.
“(They) really do a wonderful job just bringing it to life through singing and dancing. There are some really awesome set pieces that are going to be really eye-catching,” she said.
Lassen agreed.
“These kids are really going to showcase their talents to the best of their abilities,” she said. “I think they’ve shocked themselves and us.”
Rutland Youth Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at the Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $12 for adults and $10 for children.
