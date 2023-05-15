It’s tech week for Rutland Youth Theatre, and actors have officially swapped street clothes for costumes and scripts for spotlights in preparation for their spring performance of “Into the Woods Jr.” this Friday and Saturday.
The roughly hour-long show is a shortened version of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s hodgepodge musical fairy tale, featuring classic characters like Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Rapunzel.
According to director Haley Lassen, the show centers on a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, but unfortunately discover a witch’s curse is preventing it. The two set out on a journey to break the curse and, in doing so, meet some curious characters along the way.
“There’s a twist. All these characters have different lives (and) these different storylines throughout the show. But they all intersect in the woods. So, they run into each other and create their own storylines that way. It’s just a very different show. It’s not like the ones we’re used to,” Lassen said.
Over 70 actors aged five to 18 make up the cast, which Lassen said is the most the theater has had participate since before the pandemic. She added that the cast is also made up of kids from many surrounding communities, even as far as Middlebury.
Lassen, who has been involved with RYT since she was about 5 years old, said that this year’s cast is filled with creative, inquisitive actors who have risen far beyond the challenge of this musical.
“Who doesn’t love song and dance? It’s so much fun, and you get to dress up in costume. And seeing the kids grow over the years, even just over the months we’ve been doing this production, is amazing. Even our very littles who wouldn’t speak during auditions are now running around singing and dancing,” Lassen said.
Emma Bourque, 18, is playing the witch in this year’s performance and said that while it’s been a bit challenging to capture the villainous persona, the role has pushed her out of her comfort zone in the best ways.
Having been involved with RYT for roughly 10 years and acted in over 20 RYT shows, Bourque said she has loved working with this year’s cast and urged any interested kids to give RYT a try.
“The community here is amazing. I’ve done other youth theater groups and other non-theater organizations like sports, but nothing can compare to the community and support that Rutland Youth Theatre has,” Bourque said. “I think it played a huge role in my confidence and learning how to just be who I am.”
Liam Carroll, 9, plays the beanstalk climber, Jack, and said he has been really enjoying the adventurous role.
Though this is only his first show, Carroll said he has had a lot of fun and would recommend RYT to anyone thinking about joining.
“I had never heard about ‘Into the Woods’ before this. The way I found out is Mackenzie — Little Red — told me about it. So, I decided to give it a try and I auditioned for Jack,” Carroll said. “(I’ve learned) to not be scared and to stay in character. If you’re offstage, you want to stay in your character so that when you come on, you’re ready.”
For those interested in giving RYT a try, four theater camps will be offered this summer and will teach a variety of singing, dancing, script writing and acting basics. More information on these camps can be found at www.rutlandrec.com/theatrecamps online.
“Into the Woods Jr.” will be performed at the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 19 and 2 p.m. and 7p.m. on May 20. A link is available on the Rutland Youth Theatre Facebook page to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office before each showing.
“Get ready. It’s going to be a good show. We’ve been working really hard. I think it’s really impressive how much these little kids can do,” Bourque said. “I’m super proud of all of my castmates and what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.