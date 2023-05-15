RYT rehearsal
Actors crowd together to practice a group number during rehearsals for Rutland Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of “Into the Woods Jr.” The show will be performed at the Paramount Theatre on May 19 and 20.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / staff photo

It’s tech week for Rutland Youth Theatre, and actors have officially swapped street clothes for costumes and scripts for spotlights in preparation for their spring performance of “Into the Woods Jr.” this Friday and Saturday.

The roughly hour-long show is a shortened version of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s hodgepodge musical fairy tale, featuring classic characters like Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Rapunzel.

