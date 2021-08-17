It rained on the fair’s parade, but just barely.
The 175th Vermont State Fair started with a parade Tuesday that stepped off in a light drizzle — remnants of a storm that soaked the grounds through the afternoon — but arrived at the fairgrounds to what looked like one of the largest opening-day crowds in recent memory. Fair association president Robert Congdon said no numbers were available early Tuesday evening, but that he was overjoyed with what he was seeing.
“I judge it by the oval — how many cars there are,” he said. “This is a good oval. I’ve had a lot of conversations with the carnival companies before opening and they told me every fair they’ve been at has been up 30% to 50%. ... After all the craziness and stress, we’re here.”
Lines quickly formed at the food booths nearest the entrance and more than 150 people gathered around the track for the first racing pig show of the week.
Melissa Rogers, of Chester, said her family tries to get to the fair every year, and last year they missed it “a ton.”
“I can’t even put words to it,” she said. “This is the one fair we come to all the time. ... The selection of kid’s rides and games is better than any other fair around here.”
Next to Rogers, 8-year-old Joshua Surrell Jr. held up an inflated hamster he won at the duck pond game — he said it was his first win ever, and that he had then gone on to pick a winning racing pig.
“They called it ‘Shakin’ Bacon,’” he said proudly between forkfuls of mac ’n’ cheese.
A bull calf brayed from one end of the pets and poultry barn while lambs aggressively competed for attention from passing children and a rabbit named Lilly looked like she was daring anyone to disregard the sign warning against sticking fingers into her cage.
“You can’t forget to bring this home,” said Rep. William Canfield, R-Fair Haven, as he carried a package of maple cotton candy toward the exit.
Canfield had split off from the rest of the Rutland County delegation’s Republicans, several of whom were in line at Roxy’s.
“It’s been two years now,” Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town, said as he shook salt onto his quart of fries. “I stopped at the Green Wave and made a donation, got a sausage and peppers and a hamburger and life is good.”
Terenzini’s sentiment seemed to be broadly shared, with a lot of broad smiles showing on the mostly unmasked faces. Julie Beebe, 44, of Rutland, said she was eager to get fried bread dough and go on rides again.
“I missed it terribly,” she said.
LaurieAnne De, who was running the duck pond game, said she works 36 fairs a year from March to November. When COVID shut down the circuit last year, she said she had to find a day job.
“I got a job at Dollar General,” she said. “I wouldn’t recommend it to nobody. ... I’ve traveled all my life. This is what I want to do.”
Angel Hernandez, 32, said this was his first Vermont State Fair, having just moved to Rutland from Los Angeles in December.
“I don’t go to fairs very often, coming from L.A.,” he said. “It’s cool, I like it. The animals, for sure — love the animals.”
Gates reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Headlining act Jeff Dunham takes the grandstand stage at 8 p.m.
