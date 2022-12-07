Rutland's Secret Santa has some Christmas wishes of his own this year.
The mysterious benefactor who, for the past several years, spent the holiday season distributing gifts of cash to unsuspecting recipients downtown, opened his annual letter to the Rutland Herald by acknowledging he was reaching out later than usual.
"Autumn has been brimming with work, joys and adventure," he wrote. "Hence, personal organization has been as rare as rocking horse manure in the two fortnights of the recent past. This is why I have not corresponded until now."
Secret Santa normally contacts the Herald in the week after Thanksgiving. Most years, he has managed to deposit Christmas cards at the Rutland Herald's offices without being noticed by the staff. This year's note arrived by mail Wednesday and assured the community he is once again making his yearly rounds.
"I can't envisage a circumstance, barring incapacitation or a visit from the angel of death, that would impede the fulfillment of my annual pilgrimages," he wrote. "Those possibilities, of course, increase with age, but at this juncture of life, I remain as fit as a butcher's dog."
Secret Santa has been surreptitiously giving small envelopes of cash to people downtown and then quickly slipping away since 2007. In 2009, he gave an interview to a Rutland Herald reporter in return for a pledge of strict anonymity.
This year, Santa's note stated that the "tone of life" of late has "not been good for the soul or the community" and he asked the newspaper to relay his own wishes for Rutland.
The first, according to the letter, is for the people of Rutland to take pride in their community and "build upon it rather than tear it down."
"'That's Rutland,' uttered or written often when something goes wrong, may be the two ugliest words spoken about this community," Santa wrote.
Santa then asked local elected leaders to "demonstrate in their work and words that they embrace all who choose to live here, hold themselves to a higher standard of conduct and associations, and by their actions become models for adults and children alike."
Finally, Santa asked for all of us to "collectively embrace the season of love that is upon us, and as Ebenezer Scrooge learned to do, may each resident, regardless of religious boundaries or beliefs, learn to honor the spirit associated with Christmas in their hearts, and try to keep it all year."
