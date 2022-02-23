Problem spots and opportunities dominated discussion during the Rutland Young Professionals aldermanic candidate forum.
All seven of the candidates for the five seats on the Board of Aldermen attended the forum that RYP conducted over Zoom and Facebook Live on Wednesday night.
The first question concerned how each candidate thought the $4.4 million in ARPA money should be used. Former board member Chris Ettori argued for dividing it among categories — he specifically mentioned economic development and infrastructure — and then looking at projects within each category. Board member Sam Gorruso said he wanted the city to spend more money on marketing. Former School Board member Kam Johnston said he would like to spend it on commuter rail, but wasn’t certain that was the right choice.
Challenger Anna Tadio rattled off a long list of ideas including fixing the water system, broadband, workforce development and a recovery fund for businesses, nonprofits and artists. Board member Michael Talbott said he wanted to find projects that would be “transformative” and address housing, population decline and employment. Toward that end, he listed creating a rental rehab program and supporting the Paramount Theatre’s expansion plans and the development of an “innovation hub” at the Opera House.
Board member Matt Whitcomb argued for a “90-10 model” in which 10% would go to projects for which the city knows it has a dire need but never get prioritized, like ADA compliance improvements at the police station. For the other 90% he wanted to think about “what drives traffic to Rutland,” from arts to infrastructure to public safety.
Board member Sharon Davis noted that the board had been reviewing a wide-ranging collection of proposals and pledged to be thoughtful and methodical.
The former Beverage Center at the corner of routes 4 and 7 figured prominently in the answers to a question about where the city might best benefit from locating a TIF district. It was the first property Talbott — who has been part of the group working to establish a TIF district in the city — listed as a potential location before also mentioning the former Lynda Lee dress factory and the downtown parking pit.
Whitcomb said it would be nice to do something at the corner that would complement Main Street Park and draw people from the intersection to downtown. Ettori noted that the intersection was one of the most heavily trafficked spots in the state, and it was not a good representation of the city, but also said he would like to do something with the area around the train station and to better connect the Northwest and Southwest neighborhoods.
Davis instead listed the West Street-State Street-Strongs Avenue portions of downtown while Johnston said he was uneasy about the concept of TIF districts and did not think the city had any projects big enough to justify one.
Tadio admitted she was not sure where such a district should go while Gorruso commented on improving the city’s gateways.
Much of the discussion of public safety touched on the staffing shortage at Rutland City Police Department.
“We have a well-designed police department,” Whitcomb said. “The model for success is there. we just need the officers.”
Davis concurred, saying that while Rutland as a city supports law enforcement, the state in general does not.
“A lot of people just don’t want to be police officers today with the way things are,” she said,
Ettori argued the city should “relieve the pressure” on the police department, noting with approval that the proposed budget includes a new civilian position to handle noncriminal complaints. Tadio took that a step further and argued for raising salaries to attract officers — but with more extensive training requirements, but also to hiring fewer officers in favor of “community mediation officers” who would handle nonviolent situations.
Gorruso said recruitment was a problem, and the city needed to “figure it out.” Johnston said he was worried that nobody seemed to be discussing the opioid addiction epidemic any more and he was worried about the growing acceptance of marijuana and suggested the city might need to hire more health care workers.
Talbott said police officers show up after a crime and crime prevention is best achieved through education, and therefore the best public safety measure would be pushing for the statewide adoption of the UVM weighting study which would increase funding to city schools.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
