CASTLETON — The Castleton Recreation Commission’s sailing camp is once again ready to take to the water.
After a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the camp is set to return to Lake Bomoseen next month to teach children entering grades 5-8 how to sail.
Castleton resident Joe Mark started the camp in 2018.
Mark, who is also a member of the town Select Board, that sailing became a lifelong passion after he learned it in his youth.
It’s a passion he now wants to share with the Lake Bomoseen community.
“I always regretted that it was so difficult, bordering on impossible, for families and kids to learn to sail on Lake Bomoseen,” he said. “The other places where I’ve sailed, there’s been some kind of little club that offered lessons. We never had that here.”
Mark said the camp’s goal is to get kids safely in boats on the water as soon as possible. After an introduction to sailing terms and boating safety, campers will set sail on a fleet of Sunfish sailboats.
According to Mark, Sunfish boats are “the most popular sailboat that’s ever been designed and manufactured.”
Durable, simple, affordable and easy to come by, he said they are the ideal boat to learn on.
While the camp has built a solid fleet of Sunfish during the past several years, Mark said they are always accepting donations to replace of the older ones they have.
Amy Clapp, chairperson of the town recreation commission said the program has been popular in the past, and she’s excited to have it back again this year.
“It’s a great way for kids to get out on the on the lake and learn a new sport that isn’t always accessible to everyone,” she said.
The camp, which is open to all kids — not just Castleton residents — will kick off its first weeklong session for beginners from July 12 to 16. An intermediate session follows from July 19 to 23. Camps run from 1 to 4 p.m. daily. Sessions are limited to 12 campers each.
The cost of the camp is $60 per week. Clapp said there is also an option to pay $100 per week to help sustain program by covering the cost of equipment and repairs.
Clapp added that she will work with families to find an amount they can afford and no child would be turned away.
“We don’t want costs to keep any kid from doing it,” she said.
Clapp credited Mark and the dozen or so other volunteers who staff the camp each year with its success.
She expressed her desire to offer more sessions throughout the summer but noted that the volunteers are already donating a significant amount of time as it is.
“What we really need to get to grow this program is to find some people who want to help run it,” she said, citing the need to staff it with paid instructors like many of the recreation commission’s other programs.
Mark and Clapp see growing the program as a step toward providing more accessible sailing opportunities to the lake.
“Someday, I would love to see a sailing co-op on Lake Bomoseen,” said Mark. “It’s a very easy-access, affordable way for a family to get into sailing without having to even own a boat.”
More than sailing, Clapp appreciates how the camp builds community and connects people across generations.
“The community is stronger on both ends when people are participating in the community. And this sailing program is a perfect example of that,” she said.
Families interested in the camp can visit bit.ly/camp0622 to sign up or find more information.
Email Joe Mark at joe.mark@castleton.edu to inquire about donating a Sunfish sailboat.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.