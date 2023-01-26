A 1% local sales tax isn’t a new idea in city politics.
The local option tax, which will appear on the March ballot, has been proposed periodically. It was one of the centerpieces of Michael Coppinger’s 2017 mayoral campaign. Mayor David Allaire, who won that race, said then that he opposed the idea because Rutlanders had enough of a tax burden.
Allaire said this week his thinking had shifted in the last six years.
“I didn’t think the timing was right,” he said. “It’s something I’ve had in the back of my mind to put in front of the voters at some point.”
The tax — which can only be enacted through charter change — would apply to everything covered by the state sales tax, which exempts food and clothing. Allaire said projections based on state tax receipts from the city in recent years put the potential annual revenue at $1.2 million.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said that was based on the average of the last five years.
“I’d be conservative and say $1 million because I’m conservative,” she said, noting that there appeared to have been a dip at the end of the most recent fiscal year.
City officials hope to divide that between direct property tax relief, closing the funding gap in the city pension and creating a capital replacement fund.
“All our buildings are getting older,” Allaire said. “They’re going to need addressing and being able to plan for that will make a huge difference. We wouldn’t have to go out to bonds and make interest payments. That’ll make a big difference for taxpayers. The pension deficit — we’re chipping away at it, but it would help to have another revenue source.”
Board of Alderman President Michael Doenges, who is running against Allaire for mayor, also backs the proposal, saying by its nature, it will relieve the burden on city taxpayers.
“It’s not just the Rutland citizens that shop in the city,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the capital improvement fund. That’s thinking about what we need in the future. ... It’s not necessarily one big purchase. If we plan carefully, it becomes the fund that maintains the city. ... Outside of paying a little bit more ... there’s no real downside at all.”
Local option tax proposals in other municipalities have inspired fears that they might drive shoppers out of town. Tiffany Saltis, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said she has not seen any such concerns coming from city shopkeepers.
“We haven’t had much chatter about it,” she said. “It is implemented in Rutland Town, so a lot of folks are used to contributing to it in the area.”
Doenges questioned whether consumers will even notice.
“I shop in Rutland City and Rutland Town, and I don’t think I notice,” he said.
Log In
