SALISBURY — The town has once again voted not to pay for the mosquito district’s adulticide services.
On Town Meeting Day, Salisbury voters rejected Article 10, asking, “Shall the voters appropriate funds to the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District (formerly known as the BLSG) to apply adulticide for the purpose of mosquito control?” with 78 voting “yes” and 111 voting “no.”
Traditionally, the district’s member towns — Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury, Goshen, Pittsford, and as of Town Meeting Day 2023, Proctor — include their insect control district payments in their general fund budgets.
It was two years ago that Salisbury chose to put the mosquito funding as a separate appropriation. They voted it down that first year, but not the second.
Doug Perkins, chair of Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District board of trustees, said Monday that the first time Salisbury voted not to fund the adulticide program, there was a fair bit of confusion as to how that would actually work.
The district controls mosquito populations using two primary methods. One is adulticide, which is the spraying done from trucks. This kills mosquitoes in their adult stage. The other method is by larvicide, which involves bacteria that’s put into mosquito breeding areas and prevents them from reaching their adult stage. The annual fees paid by the towns goes to adulticide, while larvicide is paid for from a state grant.
Perkins said with the way the article two years ago was worded, it cut off payments for all the district’s services, but because of how the state grant is awarded, the district couldn’t stop all service to Salisbury. The wording of this year’s article is more specific.
This year, Leicester decided to put its adulticide funding out to voters as well. Article 5 in Leicester had the same wording as Article 10 in Salisbury, but passed 131-45.
Perkins said that Salisbury’s vote won’t impact what other towns are paying. Salisbury’s full assessment was $26,177, with the adulticide program accounting for $18,000.
In Proctor, voters opted to join the district after a hand vote at the floor meeting.
“We have been providing services to Proctor under contract with them for the last four years,” said Perkins. “They obviously have been pleased with the services provided and voted this year to become full members.”
Full membership gets the town two voting board members and one alternate, plus a stake in the district’s capital assets, said Perkins.
Proctor Town Manager Michael Ramsey said that Selectmen Tom Hogan and Bruce Baccei had been attending the insect control district meetings on behalf of Proctor, but neither could vote since the town wasn’t a full member.
Proctor has budgeted $17,500 for the 2024 fiscal year for the district’s services. This is about what it was paying through the contracts.
According to Ramsey, joining the district comes with a new membership fee. It’s 9% of the district’s capital plan, which is $32,700. That fee is spread out across four years, so the town is anticipating budgeting $23,000 annually during that time frame. The $23,000 also reflects the district’s new formula for determining a town’s annual fee.
