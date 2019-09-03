A location that held a series of troubled nightclubs is slated for new life as a hair salon.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to award a $5,000 business incentive grant to the Downtown Gentleman’s Salon, funding a move up Merchant’s Row to the spot that was most recently The Local, a venue whose owner closed it in 2017 just before the state revoked his liquor license.
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said Downtown Gentleman’s Salon owner Lori LaPenna will invest $60,000 to renovate the space and will add eight new staff members as part of the move.
Mayor David Allaire said he had toured the building.
“Once the renovations are made, I think it’s going to make an excellent addition to our downtown and community,” he said.
Alderman Scott Tommola abstained from the vote, citing an unspecified conflict of interest.
The space has been vacant since The Local closed in 2017. Owner Chip Greeno had a history of clashes with the city, starting with 18-and-older parties he threw there in 2013 over the objections of the Board of Aldermen — though the board never closed the loophole in city ordinances that allowed for them. Greeno filed a lawsuit after the bar closed, claiming police harassment, but the state liquor board stripped him of his license and fined him $5,000 that same year citing violations at the bar and the lawsuit was dropped some time later.
Before it had been The Local, the space housed Jilly’s Sports Bar, where the owner surrendered his license after an incident where a gun was pulled in the bar and marijuana was found on the bartender.
A short time after The Local closed, aldermen denied an application to open a new nightclub there, with some board members commenting that it might be best to let the site lie dormant for a while.
