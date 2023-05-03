MONTPELIER — Jarrod Sammis is not only the only Libertarian in the Vermont House of Representatives, he is — according to Libertarian National Committee member Pat Ford — the only Libertarian member of a state legislature in the United States.

Ford, along with state-level leadership in the party, was in the Cedar Creek Room at the State House on Wednesday as Sammis, who was elected in November to represent Castleton as a Republican, formally announced his party switch. Sammis said he ran as a fusion candidate and that both parties were listed on his campaign literature, but he was only on the ballot as a Republican.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

