MONTPELIER — Jarrod Sammis is not only the only Libertarian in the Vermont House of Representatives, he is — according to Libertarian National Committee member Pat Ford — the only Libertarian member of a state legislature in the United States.
Ford, along with state-level leadership in the party, was in the Cedar Creek Room at the State House on Wednesday as Sammis, who was elected in November to represent Castleton as a Republican, formally announced his party switch. Sammis said he ran as a fusion candidate and that both parties were listed on his campaign literature, but he was only on the ballot as a Republican.
“My constituents are well aware of this,” he said. “It’s been in all of my media.”
The event was delayed repeatedly because of a news conference Republican Gov. Phil Scott had scheduled for the same time. When it began, it was attended by several members of Vermont media and a handful of legislators.
“True freedom and opportunity is the ultimate form of equity for all Vermonters and all Americans, and the Libertarian Party understands this,” Sammis said.
Sammis resisted going into any detail on his policy differences with the Republican Party, and asked a reporter who pressed him “are you recording this” before rattling off a list of issues, including gay marriage, abortion, civil liberties, “social rights” and ending the war on drugs. Toward the end of the press conference, he also stated his intention to introduce a bill that would forbid the Vermont National Guard from being deployed overseas without a formal federal declaration of war.
Vermont Libertarian Party Chairwoman Olga Mardach-Duclerc used the news conference to pitch to other members of the Legislature who might be frustrated with the major parties, which she said served “corporate lobbyists” more than their constituents.
“You’re welcome in the Libertarian Party,” she said. “Even if you don’t want to be a Libertarian and want to be an independent, we will support you.”
The Libertarian Party has seen internal strife during the last year.
A piece published in October on the Southern Poverty Law Center website described some state-level party organizations, dissolving, disaffiliating or splitting over the rise of a faction called the Mises Caucus, which the SPLC linked to white nationalist and other far-right movements. Sammis would not say whether his own views aligned with the Mises Caucus.
“I do not work with the national-level Libertarian Party,” he said. “Just like Republicans in the House do not work with the national-level Republicans and Democrats do not work with the national-level Democrats.”
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, the assistant majority leader, attended the news conference and disputed the latter claim.
“We most certainly do,” he said. “House Dems, Senate Dems are focused on Vermont state issues, but we’re in communication with our fellows on the national level.”
After the press conference ended, Mardach-Duclerc identified herself as a member of the Mises Caucus and said Sammis likely was just unfamiliar with the party’s national-level internal politics.
The Libertarian Party does not have a strong history in Vermont politics. The last Libertarian to serve in the Legislature was the late Neil Randall, who was elected as a Republican and Libertarian fusion candidate from Bradford in 1998, only to leave the Libertarian party and seek reelection solely as a Republican in 2000. The Libertarian Party has not fielded a gubernatorial candidate in Vermont since 2014, which was the first time a Libertarian had sought that office in a decade.
Asked how he thought the switch might affect his chances at a reelection, Sammis claimed Castleton was a “Democratic stronghold” in which he had been able to prevail.
Castleton has been a represented solely by Republicans for decades, though it was in a two-seat district with Fair Haven until last year. Asked whether Castleton was a Democratic stronghold, Rep. William Canfield, R-Fair Haven, who held one of the seats in that district from 2005 until the redistricting, said, “Wow,” and laughed.
Robert Helm, who represented the district for 32 years before retiring last year and endorsing Sammis as his successor, similarly ridiculed the idea before offering some strong criticism of Sammis’ service.
“The guy just blows me away,” Helm said, reached at home after the press conference. “He doesn’t seem to want to abide by any rules of the House or any of that, from what other legislators tell me. People call me and tell me, ‘Why’d you send me this guy?’”
Helm said he had been trying unsuccessfully to recruit a different Republican to run for the seat when he decided to retire, and Sammis’ name came up at the last minute.
“I never thought he’d be as wild as he is, and not willing to listen to people,” he said. “I have to apologize to my party for that — although I don’t know what else I would have done. I don’t want to talk poorly of the guy. I’m just talking honestly. If he’s going to run in another party, we’re going to try to find someone to run against him, and that’s how it’s going to be.”
Reached late Wednesday and read Helm’s remarks, Sammis said he would “take it as a compliment.”
“I worked with Bob extensively, and if that’s what it’s going to be, that’s what it’s going to be,” he said. “You can put that as a quote.”
