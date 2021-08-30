Sam’s Good News has printed its final issue.
Publisher Sam Gorruso said he is folding the weekly newspaper after 23 years due to a combination of declining advertising revenue, the upcoming retirement of his editor, and his own health problems.
“Obviously, some of this was attributable to the pandemic,” he said. “I went a while last year like everyone else not being able to make sales calls. Clients were unable to advertise because they were unable to do business. ... It hurt a lot.”
Gorruso already had made a name for himself in ad sales when he started the newspaper, which ran a mixture of community news and columns by local figures.
“I had a beautiful radio career,” he said. “The radio stations were merging and I merged myself our of a job. ... I thought ‘start a newspaper.’”
Gorruso launched Sam’s Good News with the help of former Rutland Herald editor Patrick Slattery.
“Back then, you could stand on a corner and whistle and people would come running to work,” he said. “We had a heck of a staff. In about a week, we had the paper up and running.”
Gorruso said the staff was able to keep the paper running when his health problems began with a bladder cancer diagnosis in 2005. Since that time, he said he has had recurring cluster headaches that recently have interfered with his ability to sleep, leaving him with little energy to run his business. This became more of a problem, he said, as it became harder and harder to hire and retain staff.
“I’d had ads in for a graphic designer for four or five months and nobody applied,” he said. “I’d been doing the work of four or five other people for a long time.”
On top of that, Gorruso said he had suffered from the industry-wide decline of the print advertising market. He said his sales had dropped by 90 percent over the life of the paper.
Gorruso said he expects to keep busy with tasks around the house for the time being, and he plans to continue serving on the Board of Aldermen.
“I’ve got enough to do,” he said. “I think I’m still young enough. ... It’s sad that I’m having to do this but it’s too much work for me. We’ll see where I end up.”
