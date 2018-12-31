WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former staffers on Sen. Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign have asked for a meeting with the senator and top aides to discuss the issue of “sexual violence and harassment” during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to published reports.
News of the request came in a letter from about two dozen former staffers, obtained by Politico, sent to Sanders’ campaign headquarters.
In the letter, the former staffers alleged a "dangerous dynamic" of "sexual violence and harassment" during Sanders’ 2016 campaign. The letter did not cite specifics or identify anyone. Nor did the letter say Sanders himself was directly involved in any of the incidents, according to published reports.
The signatories to the letter have requested a meeting with Sanders, campaign manager Jeff Weaver, and other top aides "for the purpose of planning to mitigate the issue in the upcoming presidential cycle" when Sanders could again run for president in 2020.
Published Sunday evening, the Politico story said the signatories had not intended for the letter to become public.
Calls by The Times Argus/Rutland Herald on Monday to Sanders’ Vermont office in Burlington first were referred his Washington, D.C., office, and then to the Friends of Bernie Sanders’ campaign office, which did not respond.
However, NBC News reported that a statement from the Friends of Bernie Sanders campaign committee said: “We share in the urgency for all of us to do better.” The statement went on to say that “there were a number of HR actions taken” in 2016 to address some issues “that ranged from employee counseling to immediate termination from the campaign.
"Harassment of any kind is intolerable. Hearing the experiences and thoughts of individuals who worked on Bernie’s 2016 campaign is a vital part of our commitment to work within our progressive community to improve the lives of all people," the statement continued. "And that's why we will continue to examine these policies and processes, with feedback welcome, and will make any necessary changes, as we continue our work to build a world based on social, racial and economic justice."
At home, Vermont political leaders were caught off-guard by the news of the complaint.
“This is the first I’m hearing of it,” said Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe on Monday.
“My general feeling is that every person, male and female in the workplace, but especially men, and especially men in position of influence, should always conduct themselves with total integrity when it comes to workplace equity. But I say that not in specific reference to this situation because I don’t know anything about it, but just as a general matter,” Ashe added.
Ashe noted that a bill, H.707, passed by the Vermont Legislature in the last session strengthened protections against sexual harassment in the workplace.
“I believe that every person in every workplace should operate with total integrity when it comes to workplace equity ...” Ashe said.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle-Chittenden, said she was also unaware of the Sanders’ campaign worker complaints.
“I don’t know anything about the letter or the allegations,” Johnson said.
“I’m working incredibly hard to make sure that we really change the culture of Vermont’s State House, just in terms of preventing harassment and holding harassers accountable, but also in terms of a true balance of equality,” Johnson added.
