MARSHFIELD — While the connection wasn't the greatest, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., fielded questions from middle school students across the state Thursday.
Sanders participated in the video town hall meeting from his office in Washington D.C. Students from Twinfield Union School, Crossett Brook Middle School, Randolph Union Middle School, Albany Community School and Putney Central School asked the senator questions, though his answers to some of the questions didn't come through due to a bad connection.
One student asked Sanders about independent contractors that get injured on the job. The student wanted to know what those contractors are supposed to do when they get hurt on the job and can't work.
“One of the trends that has taken place across this country is that many workers do not receive the benefits that they deserve because they are not classified as workers, but as 'independent contractors.' That helps employers avoid paying minimum wage or to provide workers compensation or to provide other benefits that most workers receive that work for an employer,” he said.
Sanders said he has introduced legislation that would increase protections for contractors.
Another student asked Sanders about his thoughts on gun control. Sanders said the country is facing a gun violence epidemic.
To address this, he said he wants stronger background checks where those with a history of mental instability or violence they should not be allowed to buy a gun. He also wants to do away with so-called “straw man purchases” where someone buys a gun legally and sells or gives it to someone who isn't allowed to possess guns. Sanders said people should also not be allowed to buy guns at gun shows without a background check.
Two of the questions dealt with climate change and what can be done about it. Sanders told the students they are the future of this country. He said he was proud that students in Vermont understand how big of an issue climate change is.
“It will impact your lives and the lives of your kids,” he said.
Sanders said President Trump, for whatever reason, fails to acknowledge the reality and danger climate change possesses. He said that's likely because the fossil fuel industry spends lots of money on lobbying and campaign contributions trying to get elected officials to support fossil fuels.
“What we need in this country is a grassroots movement that can be lead by young people,” he said.
Sanders said young people can send a message saying they want to live on a habitable planet that isn't being ravaged by extreme weather.
